Gallaudet University Board Appoints Darian Burwell Gambrell, Thomas Mulloy and Dr. Nicole Snell as New Trustees

WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gallaudet University announces the appointment of three new members to its Board of Trustees: Darian Burwell Gambrell, Thomas Mulloy and Dr. Nicole Snell. All three will commence their trusteeship at the Board's October meeting.

"On behalf of our Board, I am very pleased to welcome these three outstanding individuals, two of whom are fellow alumni, to the Gallaudet University Board of Trustees," said Board Chair Dr. Glenn B. Anderson. "Darian, Thomas, and Nicole each possess vast experience and expertise and I know will make immediate contributions to our critically important mission to ensure the intellectual and professional advancement of deaf, hard of hearing and deafblind students."

Gambrell, of Raleigh, North Carolina, attended Gallaudet's Kendall Demonstration Elementary School and earned both her bachelor's and master's degrees at Gallaudet University. Known at Gallaudet for her student- centered management, Gambrell oversaw the Office of Student Success and had a leadership role in Gallaudet's JumpStart, an immersion course for emerging sign language users, and its Peer Mentoring programs. She served as a special assistant for diversity relations during Dr. Robert R. Davila's presidency at Gallaudet, and has since cultivated a reputation as an engaging facilitator on diversity and inclusion dialogues. Since 2017, she has been a manager at the Raleigh regional center of the North Carolina Division of Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services, which has seven centers across the state.

Mulloy, from London, England, is Chief Accountant of a London Borough Council. He qualified as a Chartered Accountant with the Audit Commission, working in the public sector audit field for more than 10 years. He later joined Grant Thornton, one of the world's leading organizations of independent audit, tax, and advisory firms. Mulloy also serves as Chair of the Board of Trustees in London for the Royal Association for Deaf People. Originally from Dublin, Ireland, Mulloy is a third-generation Deaf individual and parent to a Deaf child.

Dr. Snell, from Phoenix, Arizona, currently teaches technical writing and communication at Arizona State University, and previously taught at Bentley University and Clemson University. Her service on many committees at both colleges includes representing the faculty on the Student Affairs Committee of the Bentley University Board of Trustees. Dr. Snell has taught courses in crisis communication, public relations, and technical writing to undergraduate students, as well as English as a Second Language courses for international business students. Her research interests explore the intersections of captioning and access, new media, and power and privilege. She is a 2004 graduate of Gallaudet.

Gallaudet University, federally chartered in 1864, is a bilingual, diverse, multicultural institution of higher education that ensures the intellectual and professional advancement of deaf, hard of hearing and deafblind individuals through American Sign Language and English.