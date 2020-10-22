The 4.16 MW inverter has a reported efficiency of 99.02% and a European efficiency of 98.7%. The Chinese manufacturer claims the inverter's DC parallel connection ensures the continuous operation of devices and increases the overall utilization rate by 1%.Chinese inverter manufacturer Kehua Tech has launched its new central inverter SPI4167K-B-HUD. The 4.16 MW inverter for 1500 V (DC) projects has a reported efficiency of 99.02% and a European efficiency of 98.7%. With dimensions of 2,990 x 2,400 x 197mm and a weight of 5 tons, the inverter in its standard version can be used at a maximum operating ...

