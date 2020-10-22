EXCHANGE NOTICE, OCTOBER 22, 2020 SHARES (Record Id 151247) METSA BOARD OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION A total of 156,916 A-shares converted into B-shares will be traded together with the old B-shares of Metsa Board Oyj as of October 23, 2020. Identifiers of Metsa Board Oyj's share: Trading code:METSA ISIN code: FI0009000640 Orderbook id: 24306 Number of shares: 32,930,731 Trading code: METSB ISIN code: FI0009000665 Orderbook id: 24307 Number of shares: 322,582,015 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260