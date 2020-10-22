Tetra Bio-Pharma, Targeted Pharmaceutical & the George Mason University Partner on ARDS-003 to Prevent & Treat COVID-19

Tetra, Targeted Pharmaceutical and the George Mason University National Center for Biodefense and Infectious Diseases (NCBID) sign a research collaboration

ARDS-003 to be evaluated in Sars-CoV-2 infected animals at the Biocontainment Laboratory-George Mason University NCBID

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2020 / Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ("Tetra" or the "Company") (TSX:TBP)(OTCQB:TBPMF), a leader in cannabinoid-derived drug discovery and development, is excited to announce that it has signed a research collaboration agreement with Targeted Pharmaceutical and the George Mason University NCBID. As previously disclosed last quarter, Tetra officially acquired a 20% minority stake in Targeted Pharmaceutical. As per the Officer Certificate provided to the TSX, Targeted is in compliance with all applicable laws in the jurisdictions in which they operate.

The NCBID is a leading institute conducting pioneering research on infectious diseases including diagnostic, therapeutics, and vaccine development. The research collaboration will allow the evaluation of ARDS-003, with and without antiviral drugs, to prevent and treat SARS-CoV-2 infection in animals.

Under the leadership of Dr. Lance Liotta, Chief Medical Officer at Targeted Therapeutics, and Professor at the George Mason University, ARDS-003 will be studied in SARS-CoV-2 infected animals to further understand its potential as a preventive and therapeutic medicine. This research will be performed by Dr. Liotta's team at the Biocontainment Laboratory-George Mason University NCBID. Dr. Liotta has served as Co-Director and Co-Founder of the Center for Applied Proteomics and Molecular Medicine (CAPMM) at the George Mason University. Prior to this appointment, Dr. Liotta served as Chief of the Laboratory of Pathology, NCI, Deputy Director of NIH, Co-Director of the NCI/FDA Clinical Proteomics Program, and Director of the Anatomic Pathology Residency Program.

Dr. Guy Chamberland, CEO and CRO commented, "We have initiated this research agreement to generate new intellectual property and work closer with key researchers in the USA who are investigating therapeutic agents for treatment of patients who are severely ill from COVID-19. Teaming up with Targeted Pharmaceutical opened the door to a collaboration with a prestigious USA research laboratory at the George Mason University. Having the ability to study investigational new drugs in animals who are infected with the COVID-19 virus is a major opportunity for us. The research team will gain tremendous knowledge on the role a cytokine release modulating drug plays in COVID-19 infections. This type of animal research was used to study potential drug candidates for Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and most recently the REGN-COV2 antibody in SARS-CoV-2 infected animals. The Company is not making any expressed or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure and/or contain the COVID-19 or the SARS-COV-2 virus at this time. "

About George Mason University

George Mason University is Virginia's largest public research university. Located near Washington, D.C., Mason enrolls more than 37,000 students from 130 countries and all 50 states. The National Center for Biodefense and Infectious Diseases (NCBID) at Mason focuses on host-pathogen interactions using proteomics and nanotechnology as they are applied to diagnostic, therapeutic, and vaccine development. NCBID manages The Biomedical Research Lab (BRL), one of thirteen Regional Biocontainment Laboratories in the U.S. constructed with funding support from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases/National Institutes of Health (NIAID/NIH), performing pioneering research of infectious diseases, both emerging and potential bio threat agents. Learn more at www.ncbid.gmu.edu

The College of Science at Mason is a leader in scientific discovery creating innovative solutions for the rapidly changing needs of today's world. Mason's College of Science blends traditional science education with sought-after programs in disciplines as diverse as personalized medicine, infectious diseases, geoinformatics, climate dynamics, materials science, astronomy, forensic science, and applied mathematics. The College encourages meaningful education and research at all levels offering innovative undergraduate programs, minors, certificates, and graduate degree opportunities, as well as global, transfer-focused, and online, or hybrid, programs that allow professionals the opportunity to reskill or change careers. Learn more at www.science.gmu.edu

About Tetra Bio-Pharma

Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSX:TBP) (OTCQB:TBPMF), is a biopharmaceutical leader in cannabinoid-based drug discovery and development with a FDA and a Health Canada approved clinical program aimed at bringing novel prescription drugs and treatments to patients and their healthcare providers. Our evidence-based scientific approach has enabled us to develop a pipeline of cannabinoid-based drug products for a range of medical conditions, including pain, inflammation, and oncology. With patients at the core of what we do, Tetra Bio-Pharma is focused on providing rigorous scientific validation and safety data required for inclusion into the existing biopharma industry by regulators, physicians and insurance companies. For more information visit: www.tetrabiopharma.com

