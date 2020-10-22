Photoresist & Photoresist Ancillaries Market worth $4.2 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Photoresist & Photoresist Ancillaries Market by Application (Semiconductor & IC,LCD, PCB), Photoresist Type (ArF Immersion, ArF Dry Film, KrF, G-line & I-line), Ancillary Type (Anti-reflective Coating, Remover, Developer), Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Photoresist and Photoresist Ancillaries Market size is estimated to be USD 3.3 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 4.2 billion, by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.8%.

The growth of the market is attributed to increasing demand for high-end semiconductors chip or ICs for applications such as nano-devices, IoT, 5G, and artificial intelligence.

Anti-reflective coatings segment is the largest photoresist ancillaries in the overall photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market.

The anti-reflective coatings segment is projected to register an above-average CAGR between 2020 and 2025 due to its properties, such as preventing light spreading and high resolution. Due to the growing usage of photoresist, the demand for ancillaries is also expected to grow in tandem.

G-line is projected to be the fastest-growing photoresist by type in the overall photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market.

The G-line segment is projected to register the fastest growth between 2020 and 2025 due to its increasing application in the production of various types of sensors. The major end-use applications are automotive power semiconductors, sensors, and LCDs. The G-line segment will be driven by the growth of automotive power semiconductors and sensors during the forecast period.

Semiconductors & ICs application is expected to be the largest application in the photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market.

Semiconductors are the devices made from materials that conduct under specific conditions. ICs are the smaller version of circuit boards consisting of thousands of small electronic components such as resistors, capacitors, and transistors. ICs are used in numerous electronic devices, including smartphones, mobile devices, PCs & laptops, tablets, and advanced gaming devices. The continuously increasing demand for the cutting-edge chips and ICs due to the upcoming trends such as 5G, AI, and IoT is driving the market for photoresist and photoresist ancillaries in this application.

The key companies profiled in the photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market report are Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd (Japan), JSR Corporation (Japan), DuPont (US), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd (Japan), Fujifilm Corporation (Japan), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), ALLRESIST (Germany), Merck Group (Germany), Micro Resist Technology (Germany), and DJ MicroLaminates (US).

