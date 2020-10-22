In an update to its International Technology Roadmap for Photovoltaics, the German engineering association the VDMA said that solar module sizes of up to 4.0m² may be brought to mass production in the future.From pv magazine Germany. German engineering association the VDMA (Verbandes Deutsches Maschinenbau Anlage) has published an update to its annual International Technology Roadmap for Photovoltaics (ITRPV) report, in which it claims that three wafer formats will likely dominate the market in the years to come. The 11th edition of the ITRPV, published in April, had already highlighted an increasing ...

