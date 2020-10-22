To the Media & Financial Community
October 22, 2020
Invitation to Oerlikon's Q3 / 2020 conference call
Ladies and Gentlemen,
We cordially invite you to join us on our conference call, where Oerlikon CEO Dr. Roland Fischer and CFO Philipp Müller will provide you with information on the business development and financial performance for the third quarter of 2020. The call will be held in English.
Date:
Tuesday, November 3, 2020
Time:
14:00 CET
To join the webcast and to view the accompanying presentation, please click here.
In order to ask questions in the Q+A session, please dial-in.
Dial-in numbers:
Europe
+41 58 310 50 00
UK
+44 207 107 0613
USA
+1 631 570 5613
Participants are kindly requested to dial in 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call.
In case you are unable to participate, a recording of the conference call will be available the following day at www.oerlikon.com/ir.
