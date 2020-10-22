International partnering conference for diagnostics, regenerative medicine and research tools with an extensive online and offline program

As Europe's largest international partnering conference for diagnostics, digital health, regenerative medicine and research tool industry, DxPx 2020 offers an ideal network platform for startups, companies and investors. This year it will take place initially in a hybrid form; analog and digital. The participants have the opportunity to attend pre-scheduled one-on-one meetings with more than 150 active investors as well as to join panel discussions with leading representatives of family offices, venture capital and private equity companies.

From all across the globe, after registration, participation via smartphone, tablet or computer and thus without exposing yourself to the health risk of infection with the corona virus, is possible to evaluate investment opportunities, M&A and license options and R&D partnerships between entrepreneurs and investors.

DxPx is sponsored by partners such as Roche Diagnostics, Euroimmun, MyBioGates, the US investment bank Brown Gibbons Lang and company builder SilverSky LifeSciences. Besides participating at partnering and panel discussions selected companies also have the opportunity to present themselves at the China-forum to investors from the People's Republic of China such as Fosun Pharma and Goldman Sachs. After more than 400 participants last year, DxPx has the prospect of more active investors focusing on diagnostics, precision medicine and research tools than any other partnering conference.

"We want to promote an intensive exchange between newcomers and established companies, and we look forward to further applications. In addition to digital participation in panels, the possibility of one-on-one meetings with speakers or other potential business partners, which can be scheduled in advance, represents an enormous added value of the DxPx for all participants," says Dr. Mirko Stange, initiator of the DxPx.

More than 30 renowned investors will share their knowledge and experience in the panel discussions. Examples are Lions Head, a fund of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Capricorn Partners, Illumina Ventures, Earlybird Partners or, with CS Ventures, a corporate investor from New Zealand, focused on diagnostics.

Dr. Bernd,Goergen, Partner of the High-Tech Gründerfonds, a sponsor of DxPx since its first inauguration event: "Mankind will benefit more and more from personalized therapies. Being able to deliver highly effect treatments strongly depends on having access to new innovative diagnostic solutions. Partnerships between pharma, biotech and diagnostics will become more valuable and we therefore look forward to this year's event. We strongly encourage innovative companies to submit their pitch for a chance to be selected for a company presentation slot at DxPx."

Companies can apply for a live performance and the DxPx Award until October 31 at https://dxpx-conference.com/pitch-award/

