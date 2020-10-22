The launch of its first P&G Beauty aluminium reusable bottle and refill system in hair care, will enable millions of households across Europe to reduce, reuse and recycle their packaging

P&G Beauty Europe announces its next step towards reaching its Responsible Beauty 2030 goals, announced in June 2020

Today, P&G Beauty unveils its newest packaging innovation across its haircare brands, set to change the way consumers buy, use and dispose of their shampoo bottles, as it continues its commitment to be a force for good and a positive force for beauty in the world.

P&G Beauty Announces the Launch of Its First Ever Reusable and Refillable Aluminium Bottle System at Scale, with its Brands?Head Shoulders, Pantene, Herbal Essences and Aussie in Europe (Graphic: Business Wire)

As announced at a live panel of sustainability experts at the Reuters Responsible Business Summit, guests at The Window to Act is Now: Advancing Responsible Beauty in Europe heard that, as of 2021, Head Shoulders, Pantene, Herbal Essences and Aussie will enable the 200 million European households1 to recycle, reduce and reuse. The leading beauty brands will launch a refill system for their shampoo, thanks to a new reusable 100% aluminium bottle and recyclable2 refill pouch, made using 60% less plastic (per mL versus standard brand bottle). P&G Beauty is on track to reduce virgin plastic usage by 50% in shampoos and conditioners bottles by the end of 20213, where through collective efforts to reduce, reuse and recycle it will result in 300 million fewer virgin plastic bottles being produced yearly.

Speaking at the event, Artur Litarowicz, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Haircare for P&G Europe said; "We need to start turning the tide on the plastic waste crisis and there is no time to waste when it comes to protecting our planet. That is why I'm thrilled to announce a new packaging innovation called the 'good refill system'. This will allow consumers to have the product they love now in a beautiful, reusable aluminium bottle and refill pouches as of 2021. This will be launched across Head Shoulders, Pantene, Herbal Essences and Aussie. We know this is just the start. There is so much more to do, and I am passionate about P&G Beauty being a force for good across Europe as we step towards achieving our 2030 Responsible Beauty goals at pace."

Virginie Helias, P&G's Chief Sustainability Officer added; "We have committed to enable and inspire responsible consumption through innovation on our product and packaging. Our leading beauty brands in Europe touch millions of lives. This new packaging innovation will contribute to making the reuse of packaging irresistible, while enabling a reduction of virgin plastic as per P&G's Ambition 2030 commitment. It's no longer about if or what we can do, but how quickly we can do it the window is now for embracing new sustainable lifestyles."

Litarowicz and Helias were joined at the interactive panel discussion by founder and CEO at TerraCycle, Tom Szaky, Head of Plastic Waste and Business at WWF, Erin Simon and climate activist, Clover Hogan, who provided their perspective on the role of brands to help turn the tide of the plastics crisis.

Tom Szaky commented; "I've long been a believer that a refill behaviour is a big part of the future of sustainable packaging and the innovation announced by P&G Beauty today is a positive step in the right direction for the many millions of households Head Shoulders, Pantene, Herbal Essences and Aussie serve. While there is of course more to be done, it's great to see large companies such as P&G Beauty taking the issue seriously and using their scale to drive change quickly and impactfully."

To hear more about P&G Responsible Beauty 2030 goals head to https://us.pg.com/responsible-beauty/

Footnotes:

Source: Kantar Worldpanel Where collected. Not recyclable in Belgium, Ireland, Switzerland due to lack of local recycling facilities OND'21 vs 2016

