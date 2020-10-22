Renesas Modules Based on Sequans Technology to Become Available Worldwide

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, and Sequans Communications (NYSE: SQNS), a leading provider of 5G/4G chips and modules for IoT, will partner to develop IoT modules based on Sequans' Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT platform. The modules are designed to provide IoT companies with an integrated microcontroller (MCU) plus connectivity platform that streamlines and simplifies IoT system design for many applications, including smart city, smart home, and industrial IoT. The collaboration between the two companies includes providing support for multiple network providers worldwide.

The first Renesas module based on Sequans Monarch is expected to debut mid-Q4, to be followed by additional modules with added features such as Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) capabilities. The collaboration brings together the advanced LTE-M/NB-IoT technology of Sequans and the MCU leadership and marketing power of Renesas' sales channels, accelerating the deployment of IoT solutions worldwide.

"Our partnership with Sequans will expand our cellular IoT module offerings with 4G/5G cellular connectivity," said Roger Wendelken, Senior Vice President, Head of MCU Business, IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit at Renesas. "Sequans has been a leader in IoT connectivity technology for many years and their Monarch technology delivers not only the industry's lowest power consumption, but also reliability and security. This collaboration enables us to offer a new suite of IoT modules alongside our MCUs, delivering the advanced capabilities that meet the application needs of our IoT customers."

"One of the biggest inhibitors to IoT success is the high complexity and cost of system design," said Georges Karam, Sequans CEO. "Our collaboration with Renesas alleviates this by providing a pre-integrated platform that saves IoT customers time and money, so they can focus on their IoT service offerings. We are very pleased about the value our partnership with Renesas creates."

According to ABI Research, "Integration acts to simplify, providing a performance guarantee and saving time," said Jamie Moss, research director, enabling platforms, M2M, IoT, and IoE. "Saving time saves money, as OEMs will have a lower bill of materials (BoM), and lower design and development costs. An integrated 'cellular+MCU' system will provide significant cost benefits for OEMs, as valuable work has already been done for them. Integration is the smart way to go about making smart devices."

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723) delivers trusted embedded design innovation with complete semiconductor solutions that enable billions of connected, intelligent devices to enhance the way people work and live. A global leader in microcontrollers, analog, power, and SoC products, Renesas provides comprehensive solutions for a broad range of automotive, industrial, Infrastructure, and IoT applications that help shape a limitless future. Learn more at renesas.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com.

Renesas media relations: Mark Alden (USA), +1 408.546.3402, mark.alden.eb@renesas.com

Sequans media relations: Kimberly Tassin (USA), +1.425.736.0569, kimberly@sequans.com

Investor relations: Claudia Gatlin (USA), +1 212.830.9080, claudia@sequans.com