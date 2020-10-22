Sparta Group: Sparta Adds ACHU Health App Technology to TruckSuite's TreeFrog Platform as Second Wave of COVID-19 Gathers Steam

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2020 / Sparta Group (TSXV:SAY) (the "Corporation" the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital" or "Sparta") is ready to add a crucial component to its COVID-19 safety tools for the trucking industry, thanks to the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Canadian healthtech company, Datapult Inc. ("Datapult"); the designers of the patent-pending Achu Health App.

Under the terms of the MOU, the two companies will work together to co-develop a suite of solutions that will include the integration of Datapult's proprietary patent-pending technology and algorithms for predicting patterns from collected data, that can forecast potential risk of immune system vulnerability.

By adding the Achu Health technology to TruckSuite's TreeFrog vehicle monitoring platform the intent is to introduce a distinctive set of predictive analytics that will monitor, manage and predict the health of both the truck and the driver, in real time; helping to make our North American roads and highways safer. This will enable Sparta to follow through with its plans to help protect both the health of truckers, as well as their vehicles, as first indicated in a July 16, 2020 news release.

Due to COVID-19 more people now realize just how vulnerable truckers can be. Under its TruckSuite division, Sparta has been working to bring specialized solutions to those working in the trucking industry. The human health aspect of the safety tools is being developed not just due to COVID-19, but other potential illnesses, such as the flu and stress-induced sickness. Achu, which will be integrated into Sparta's TruckSuite safety solutions, provides the user with an interactive experience that highlights the signs of sickness and fatigue that arise from personal health patterns. This means, if you are a trucker or operate a fleet, you will have the ability to better understand the signs and symptoms of impending illness through the Achu platform, before it potentially occurs. Achu's SickScan function crowdsources respiratory symptoms in a region to better understand the risk of exposure to illness. It works with strict user consent and is backed by anonymity, so user's data is never released to the public.

As previously reported, according to the American Trucking Association there are approximately 3.5 million professional truck drivers in the United States. However, the total number of people employed in the industry, exceeds 8.7 million. In fact, about one in every 15 workers in the country is employed in the trucking business, indicating that trucking is an exceptionally stable industry that is likely to continue generating jobs in the coming years. In 2019 alone, the U.S trucking industry generated 389 billion dollars in revenue.

"The trucking industry is very important to our economy and to the well being of everyone. As a result, we are determined to provide the best possible protection to truckers who have demonstrated, especially during this COVID-19 crisis, that they put their lives in jeopardy for us every day. Datapult has already forged alliances with major tech giants, as well as a number of impressive Fortune 500 companies. So, we are thrilled to be working with them to further enhance our suite of health-related technologies; giving the trucking community a better chance at avoiding downtime caused by illnesses, such as cold, flu and the other more serious pathogens that are becoming more prevalent," said Sparta President, John O'Bireck

According to a National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) study, truck drivers work under difficult conditions that can contribute to many health risks. The study pointed out that sixty-one percent of truckers reported having two or more risk factors, such as hypertension, smoking, obesity, high cholesterol, no physical activity, and 6 or fewer hours of sleep in a 24-hour period.

"We wanted a comprehensive, individualized approach to health, so what we created was a technology that can highlight sick patterns and allow users to take proactive steps to try to avoid illness. We know that it's crucial for individuals and companies to increase productivity, improve wellness for workers, lessen sick days and health insurance claims, as well as limit doctor's appointments. Achu can help make this happen. So, with the size and the wide sweeping reach inherent in the trucking industry, we are anxious to help make a difference," said Datapult CEO, Tony Peticca.

Achu highlights

Easy to input data to create user health baseline

Highly individualized

Highly secure - will never provide user data to third party

Informs user of potential vulnerability to illness

Helps you set goals to improve health

Helps improve fleet safety records & insurance premiums

Gamified so you can have fun with it

Named top new health app by Tech Crunch in 2019

While Sparta's core business is upcycling sources of waste materials and sources of waste energy to improve the environment, as well as saving truckers time, energy and money, it has stepped up to also find ways to help with the COVID-19 health crisis; especially as it relates to the frontline workers in the trucking industry. Sparta management have indicated their efforts to protect the health of truckers will extend well beyond the current COVID-19 concerns to include any other threats to the well-being of drivers.

Sparta Group (a.k.a. Sparta Capital Ltd.) is a technology-based company that owns or holds a controlling interest in a network of independent businesses that supply energy saving technologies designed to reduce energy inefficiencies, achieve reduced emissions and increase operating efficiencies in various industries. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Sparta has also expanded its scope to help facilitate supply of necessary materials while assisting talented inventors who are looking to introduce innovative technical solutions that will bring greater normalcy to the post COVID-19 world. Sparta's network of independent businesses provides a wide range of specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. Sparta provides capital, technical and engineering expertise, legal support, financial and accounting knowledge, strategic planning and other shared services to its independent businesses.

Sparta is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. under the symbol "SAY" (TSX.V: SAY). Additional information is available at www.spartagroup.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

