Industry Innovator Christopher Sander Named as Regional Director to Lead Global Expansion into Nordics

Behavox, the world's only AI-based data operating platform used by firms to catch misconduct before it causes massive regulatory fines and company crises, announced today it has expanded its global operations into the Nordic market, appointing Christopher Sander as Nordics' Regional Director.

"Risk, threats, and misconduct come from different places and speak different languages, so Behavox is proud to bring our vast customer experience as a trusted regulatory expert to help Nordic clients protect and preserve the integrity of their operations," said Erkin Adylov, Founder and CEO of Behavox. "By accelerating our investment in the region to serve its finance and enterprise industries, Behavox is broadening its ongoing commitment to helping more and more firms identify misconduct quickly and precisely."

Behavox's Nordics expansion follows its announcement earlier this week that Danske Bank A/S, Denmark's largest, full-service bank, has successfully implemented Behavox's solution for compliance supervision in just four months. In June, Danske Bank partnered with Behavox to implement its Compliance solution. Since then, Behavox has helped the bank become faster, smarter, and more agile in supporting employees as they service millions of customers.

Behavox has vast customer experience successfully implementing the largest, most complex multilingual projects in the financial services sector from the world's biggest multinational banks to the most prominent hedge funds and private equity firms. Danske Bank represents one of these projects, making the SaaS-based deployment a major achievement for the firm and Behavox alike.

Sander's background as a global business leader includes extensive experience at Dropbox, most recently as their Head of the Nordics, where he led one of the organization's most profitable European regions. Prior to this role, Sander acted as Dropbox's Chief of Staff and proxy to the European Senior Leadership Team.

"The ability of Behavox's solution to provide multilingual coverage of compliance requirements across numerous communications applications in multiple markets is important for leading Nordic firms," Sander said. "I'm excited to help Behavox grow its European presence and enable clients to uncover risk quickly and accurately before it results in compliance violations that cause a nightmare scenario of reputational and financial consequences."

Behavox's expansion into the Nordics is just one of the latest corporate developments for the fast-growing AI company. Today the company also announced additional operations in Tokyo, Japan. In September, Behavox announced the appointment of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) veteran Gagan Gulati as the company's first Chief Product Officer. In the Summer, Behavox expanded its presence in Montréal, Québec, with a long-term, lease commitment to accommodate continued hiring of engineering, data science, and product development teams.

Find current job openings at Behavox

Read about the latest Behavox announcements and news coverage

Read about the latest industry trends through the Behavox blog

About Behavox Ltd.

Behavox is the gold standard for enterprise risk and compliance solutions. Its AI-powered technology helps global banks, hedge funds, and private equity firms identify bad actors quickly and accurately, preventing massive fines and company-debilitating crises. Behavox solutions uncover financial regulatory misconduct like insider trading, collusion, and market manipulation as well as HR-related misconduct, such as racism, sexual harassment, and discrimination. As an award-winning team of innovators and industry experts, Behavox has a reputation for successfully implementing the largest, most complex, global projects in the market. Customers rely on Behavox as an indispensable extension of their teams. They depend on Behavox to protect the integrity of their operations and preserve the trust of their clients. Founded in 2014, Behavox is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Montreal, San Francisco, Seattle, Singapore, Tokyo, London, and Abu Dhabi. More information about the company is available at www.behavox.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201022005662/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Ben Stricker

Behavox Communications Director

ben.stricker@behavox.com