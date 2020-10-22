Yowie Group Donates Surprise-Inside Gummies to Zoo Halloween Festivities Across the Nation

Confectionary Brand Yowie Group, LLC Provides Thousands of their Surprise-Inside Gummies to Several Zoos Nationwide for Halloween Celebrations

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / Octob er 22, 2020 / Yowie Group, (ASX:YOW) the confectionary company bringing families sweet treats combined with an educational experience, today announced the donation of over 40,000 units of their Surprise-Inside gummy treats to more than eight major zoos nationwide in order to contribute to their safe and socially-distanced Halloween festivities.

Guests at these zoos will each receive their own sealed, single serve box of Yowie gummies with a surprise collectible animal toy inside while supplies last. Some zoos that will be distributing Yowie gummies at their Halloween events include: the Chattanooga Zoo, Santa Barbara Zoo, Cincinnati Zoo, Pittsburgh Zoo, The Buffalo Zoo, Virginia Zoo, Seneca Park Zoo (in NY) and Miller Park Zoo (in IL).

While many families will be celebrating Halloween at home, others have the opportunity to visit their local zoo for some fun, safe and educational fun as well. Either way, Yowie aims to make the experience sweeter than ever with their online "Halloween at Home" campaign and donations to zoos where children can learn about animals and their habitats, aligned with their brand mission to do the same.

"We are extremely grateful for the opportunity to contribute to these Halloween events at several major zoos by providing our surprise-inside Yowie gummies for attendees," said Mark Schuessler, CEO of Yowie Group. "Our objective as a confectionary brand is to do what we can to make this holiday exciting and memorable for children whether they are celebrating at home or supporting their local zoo's safely coordinated events."

Each box of gummies comes with 12 gummies, each in the shape of one of the six lovable Yowie characters and a collectible animal surprise. Unlike most gummy products, Yowie gummies are non-GMO, gluten-free and made with real fruit juice and high-quality ingredients. The gummies are also free of artificial colors and flavors.

During a year where Halloween will look remarkably different for children, many zoos are stepping up to provide an unforgettable experience for families, complete with sweet treats from Yowie. In addition to these zoo donations, Yowie recently launched its own "Halloween at Home" campaign on their website, providing free printable crafts, decorations, games and much more.

For more information about Yowie Group visit www.yowieworld.com.

About Yowie

Yowie is best known for its flagship product, the Yowie surprise inside chocolate. Each Yowie product is created in the shape of the Yowie characters and contains limited-edition collectible animal toys and a full color leaflet featuring a picture of the real-life animal, its profile and level of endangerment. Our social media channels and website allow collectors to learn more about the animals and their world while having loads of fun through games and competitions. The combination of tasty, clean-label treats, fun animal toys and a digital platform encourages kids to learn about the natural world and understand its need for protection. Yowie surprise inside chocolates, Yowie Bites and Yowie Gummies are available in more than 30,000 retail outlets across the U.S. For more information visit www.yowieworld.com.

CONTACT:

Katie Morales

yowie@interdependence.com

954.397.0336

SOURCE: Yowie Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/611633/Yowie-Group-Donates-Surprise-Inside-Gummies-to-Zoo-Halloween-Festivities-Across-the-Nation