Jolly began the interview by asking about Hartman's transition from his former position as the CEO of Premier Biomedical to his current position as the CEO of Halberd Corporation. Hartman shared that Premier Biomedical remained active as an R&D company for many years, but struggled to recuperate from debt. Hartman's partner Dr. Mitchell Felder eventually left Premier Biomedical and his technology was sold to Halberd Corporation. "They contacted me and asked me to go with them because they wanted my experience," explained Hartman, who initially declined the offer. "I cherry-picked the best people from Premier Biomedical and brought them over to Halberd," he shared. "The beauty of Halberd is that they're debt-free."

"We've got the best people, we've got established technology, and it's been an absolute great move, and we've had tremendous success," said Hartman.

Jolly then commented on the Company's increasing stock price, which has risen significantly over the past week. "It took us a while to completely flesh-out our organization," said Hartman. "You can't rush excellence," he added. "We looked around the industry for a university partner. After a careful selection process, we selected Arizona State University (ASU) because they have the best capability," said Hartman.

"Working with ASU, we've developed a unique antibody against COVID-19, and we've also developed an entirely new class of antibody against COVID-19. We are filing patent applications for both of these," said Hartman. "Just forecasting this via press releases we have seen a tremendous increase in our stock price. We were up 1,000% in eight days."

"Among our products is a nasal spray that is possibly an alternative to a COVID-19 vaccine," shared Hartman, noting the controversy surrounding the development of a COVID-19 vaccine. "We've just indicated that through press releases and that's what has really driven our increase."

Jolly then noted the Company's low market cap. "That's because of the stock price," explained Hartman. "We have a low float, we're debt free, and we have tremendous people, and tremendous technology that is already developed," said Hartman, before adding that the Company's methodology for treating disease is not limited to COVID-19. "We've proven in the laboratory that we have a potential cure for PTSD, among other conditions," said Hartman, adding that the Company's treatment solutions eliminate the negative side effects associated with current treatments on the market.

"Where do you see the future of your technology in two to three quarters, as well as your stock price?" asked Jolly. Hartman shared that the Company needs to prove their value to the market, but remains confident in their potential. "All I can say is that we're working very hard. We've got a great team, great technology, and a great partner now in Arizona State University."

"We also have a team in South America, and have access to Asia," said Hartman, adding that the Company is also working towards expanding into Europe. "We see our products and our technology going worldwide," he shared.

"I see us preserving the company. We may end up in joint ventures, but we're not going to lose our identity because we have too many things going," said Hartman, before elaborating on the Company's anti-addiction patch. "We have a lot of new products and we're frankly very excited for the company and its future."

To close the interview, Hartman expressed his confidence and excitement for the Company's potential as they continue to move forward. He also encouraged shareholders to stay up-to-date on the Company's latest press releases and projects. "What I want listeners to take away is that we're a great company that is debt-free and offers a lot of technology and a lot of connections. You're gonna hear a lot about Halberd in the future."

