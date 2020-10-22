Supermicro 2U Ultra-E Short-Depth Server -- Now with NEBS Level 3-Certification -- Delivers Data Center Computational Power to the Telecom Edge

Expanding Server Portfolio Gives Telecom Customers Multiple System Configurations: Intensive Workload Processing, NEBS Compliance, Free-Air Cooling, AC/DC Power

SAN JOSE, California, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions, and green computing technology, continues to deliver market-leading data center server capabilities to global 5G, telecom, and accelerated workloads at the edge. The 2U Ultra-E short-depth is the latest update to Supermicro's growing NEBS (Network Equipment Building System) Level 3-certified server lineup. Its deployment and operation in telecom and other edge applications confirm that industry-standard and open server computational power can be found outside of traditional data centers.

Supermicro is changing the telecommunications industry with powerful, feature-rich systems that provide intelligent and seamless connectivity from the edge to the cloud. Supermicro's Ultra product line gives customers powerful computing with increased flexibility and joins an extensive family of customizable options with best-in-class features, including all-NVMe, hybrid storage, and low-latency optimizations plus extensive networking and expansion possibilities, including innovative space-saving Ultra riser cards.

"Increasingly, edge infrastructure is demanding the computational power found in Supermicro's industry-standard server technologies," said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "Our Ultra SuperServer is ideal for edge applications, and the short-depth 2U Ultra-E delivers enhanced features, including GPU and FPGA support, with faster performance and is optimized for a wide variety of workloads in 5G and telecommunications applications with lower power requirements, and now NEBS certification."

The 2U Ultra-E server, available today, targets edge micro data centers and is fueled by dual 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors with up to 205-watt TDP. The 2U Ultra-E has front hot-swap drives and fan modules in a compact 22.6-inch depth. Also, the server supports up to 6TB of DDR4 memory in 24 DIMM slots and features eight PCI-E 3.0 expansion slots for flexible networking, GPU, and FPGA selections. This system flexibility and multiple configuration options give customers additional choices for modernizing their data centers and edge infrastructure. Ultra-E NEBS Level 3 versions will support either AC or DC power supplies.

With short-depth systems, NEBS compliance, and DC power options, Supermicro is proving its ongoing commitment to the telecom segment. In parallel, Supermicro continues to collaborate with industry-leading 5G and telco software providers to offer complete solutions. Supermicro is working with open standards such as O-RAN based solutions, as operators are looking for commercial off the shelf (COTS) servers for their new infrastructure rollouts.

