KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp.: KABN Secures Three Nominations for Benzinga's Prestigious Global Fintech Awards

TORONTO, ON and GIBRALTAR / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2020 / KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp. (CSE:KABN) (the "Company" or "KABN" or "KABN North America"), a Canadian Fintech company that specializes in continuous online identity verification, management and monetization in Canada and the US, is pleased to announce that it has received 3 nominations from Benzinga's prestigious Global Fintech Awards.

The Benzina Fintech Top 150 Listmakers is an index of 150 companies & executives within 10 fintech categories that are looking to revolutionize the industry. This year, the 6th Annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards will take place virtually in November of 2020 and the public will be voting on the winners. KABN has been nominated in the following 3 categories:

Best API: https://benzingafinancialawards.secure-platform.com/a/gallery/rounds/3/details/2364

Innocation During Covid-19: https://benzingafinancialawards.secure-platform.com/a/gallery/rounds/3/details/2367

Best Use of Blockchain: https://benzingafinancialawards.secure-platform.com/a/gallery/rounds/3/details/2366

Working with Benzinga demonstrates how parallel innovative businesses can develop outstanding products. Whether it be research and analysis or engineered success by a team or developers who understand customer needs and KABN is extremely proud to be nominated with many other impressive candidates. The Benzinga Fintech Awards were created to recognize innovation and excellence throughout the capital markets industry.

"This reflects on the hard work of a solid team moving fast and defining a new industry. We are very proud to have been nominated in three categories that recognize not just our bench strength, but our ability to be competitive and customer-forward" said CEO, David Lucatch. "We look forward to contributing and collaborating in the future. We see Benzinga as a strong partner to move our message forward. Their due diligence and professionalism is consistent with our values. We remain committed to enhancing this progress as we expand our market bases."

The Company would also like to provide an update on its financing activities announced on August 18, 2020 and again on September 16, 2020 with respect to its proposed C$2.97 Million private placement. The Parties have confirmed, although there can be no guarantees, that their intention is to close the funding on or before the end of October, having experienced unforeseen delays, which have since been resolved.

As part of its continuing growth mandate, the Company would like to announce the addition of Mr. David K. Carter, CPA, CA, CFE (USE), CBP as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). David Carter is a seasoned management professional in the healthcare and technology sectors, among others, with experience at the intersection between them. Dave first assessed and invested in the Blockchain space in 2016 and views blockchain as uniquely positioned to solve for the significant challenges with identity and records among other use cases. Dave runs his own advisory company established in 2000. His professional qualifications include being a CA and CPA for 25 years, and while with Deloitte he practiced as a forensic investigator. He was a Certified Bitcoin Professional (designated by C4) and spent a year helping design and launch one of Canada's first cryptoasset funds. Dave has considerable governance experience specifically in the non-profit Directorship arena and earned the ICD's certification for NFP directors in 2018. Mr. Carter replaces Mr. Bryan Loree, who will now join the Company's newly formed Industry Advisory Committee.

Additionally, Mr. RJ Reiser is joining the Board of Directors. Mr. Reiser is currently the Company's Chief Business Development Officer. Mr. Reiser is a proven leader with a history of creating a positive company culture focused on results. He is an energetic professional with an extensive background in growth strategies focused on shareholder value. His career has been focused on transformational technology and has held multiple leadership roles. His leadership and teamwork have contributed to multiple successful exits to Fortune 500 companies. Mr. Reiser replaces Mr. Ben Kessler, Senior Advisor, who will now head up the Company's Industry Advisory Committee.

The Company issued 645,000 common share stock options to officers and consultants priced at $0.15 with an expiry of 24 months, subject to all securities laws and regulations.

About Benzinga - www.benzinga.com

Benzinga is a content ecosystem that makes information easier to consume. Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, every day.

From breakouts to unusual volume, analyst ratings, futures and options, Benzinga is the leading ful-service, one-stop shop for investors of all stripes and styles.

About KABN North America - www.kabnnaholdco.com

KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp. through its wholly owned subsidiary KABN Systems North America Inc. focuses on the verification, management and monetization of digital identity, empowering users to control and benefit from its use of their online identity. KABN propriety technology suite includes 4 key products:

Liquid Avatar allows users to create high quality digital icons representing their online personas. These icons, in conjunction with KABN ID, allows users to manage and control their Digital Identity and to use Liquid Avatars to share public and permission based private data when they want and with whom they want. www.liquidavatar.com

KABN ID is an Always On, biometric and blockchain based digital identity validation and verification platform allowing users to continuously and confidently prove themselves throughout the online community.

KABN Card is a Visa approved prepaid card program allowing users to manage both digital and fiat currencies and earn cashback and other loyalty incentives. www.kabncard.com

KABN KASH is a cashback, loyalty and engagement program that powers the KABN revenue ecosystem.

KABN provides its products and services at no cost to consumers and generates revenues through permission-based partner programs. www.kabnkash.com

For more information, please visit www.kabnnaholdco.com or www.kabnsystemsna.com

