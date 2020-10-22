Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Sunshine Biopharma (OTC Pink: SBFM) ("the Company"), a company working on the development of a treatment for COVID-19, as well as the development of Adva-27a, a unique anticancer compound. CEO of the Company, Dr. Steve Slilaty, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking Dr. Slilaty about the Company's background and current projects. "Sunshine Biopharma is an R&D company and we're focused on two areas of research. One is oncology and the second is antiviral compounds," explained Dr. Slilaty. "In the area of oncology, we have an anticancer drug that works on multidrug resistant cancers, such as pancreatic cancer and small cell lung cancer," he continued. "In the area of antivirals, we are working on a protease inhibitor for coronavirus."

Jolly then asked about the difference between the Company's compound, SBFM-PL4, and Regeneron's. "The President [President Trump] received the monoclonal antibody cocktail that was developed by Regeneron," explained Dr. Slilaty. "It's very effective in that it's able to neutralize the coronavirus in the system, however it has to be administered by injection in the hospital," said Dr. Slilaty. "We're working on something totally different. It's a protease inhibitor, which will be in the form of a pill that people can take at home."

Jolly then commented on a recent press release regarding the Company's partnership with the University of Georgia. "How did that come about and what makes you excited about that whole process?", asked Jolly. Dr. Slilaty elaborated on his relationship with University of Georgia's Dr. Scott Pegan, and shared that the Company is now working with the University on the development of SBFM-PL4, for use as a treatment for coronavirus. "The University of Georgia has expertise in the area of protease inhibitors, as well as in doing the assays and mouse studies involving coronavirus."

"How does the coronavirus attack the body?", asked Jolly. "The alpha coronavirus causes the common cold and the beta coronavirus is referred to as SARS," explained Dr. Slilaty, adding that out of four types of coronavirus the alpha and beta versions are the most dangerous. "These are the ones we're working on developing inhibitors for to completely arrest the ability of these viruses to replicate in the human body," said Dr. Slilaty. "When the virus enters the body, it immediately begins to replicate," he explained. "Some of the proteins generated are able to shut down the immune response of the human body."

"Where are you at in the process of bringing your SBFM-PL4 to the marketplace?", asked Jolly. Dr. Slilaty shared that there are several companies working on vaccines and antibodies to fight the coronavirus, however the Company's protease inhibitor is an early stage solution. "We're very excited about it and we're optimistic that we will be able to begin the mice studies before the end of the year," said Dr. Slilaty.

To close the interview, Dr. Slilaty shared that the Company will remain dedicated to developing a solution for the coronavirus in an effort to have a positive impact on the world during this pandemic.

To hear Dr. Steve Slilaty's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7711456-ceo-of-sunshine-biopharma-dr-steve-slilaty-is-featured-on-the-stock-day-podcast.

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/.

About Sunshine Biopharma

In addition to working on the development of SBFM-PL4 as a treatment for COVID-19, Sunshine Biopharma is engaged in the development Adva-27a, a unique anticancer compound. Tests conducted to date have demonstrated the effectiveness of Adva-27a at destroying Multidrug Resistant Cancer Cells, including Pancreatic Cancer cells, Small-Cell Lung Cancer cells, Breast Cancer cells, and Uterine Sarcoma cells. Clinical trials for Pancreatic Cancer indication are planned to be conducted at McGill University's Jewish General Hospital in Montreal, Canada. Sunshine Biopharma is owner of all patents and intellectual property pertaining to Adva-27a.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues statements related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to general stock market conditions. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our expansion of our existing as well as new service lines noting there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. Additional service offerings may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s) based upon the various geopolitical locations we will be providing services in, the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time.

For Additional Information:

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc.

Camille Sebaaly, CFO

Direct Line: 514-814-0464

camille.sebaaly@sunshinebiopharma.com

www.sunshinebiopharma.com

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. Stock Day recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

(602) 821-1102

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/66618