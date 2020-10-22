Indian researchers have used an "adaptive neuro-fuzzy inference system" to assess the performance of hydrogen production backed by a photovoltaic-thermal collector. They claim it can be applied to other hydrogen production systems.Scientists from India's SRM Institute of Science and Technology have developed a technique based on an artificial neural network to assess the potential of solar-powered hydrogen production. They presented their findings in "Performance assessment of a solar-powered hydrogen production system and its ANFIS model," which was recently published in Heliyon. The technique ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...