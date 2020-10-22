Pantaflix had a difficult H120 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to film projects being suspended or postponed. This resulted in a significant dip in revenue from €14.5m in H119 to €4.9m in H120. Production resumed in late H120, with releases scheduled for H220 and H121. Encouragingly, B2B activities are building steadily as the group diversifies monetisation of its platform. H120 costs were reduced by short-time working, aided by state support, reducing the EBIT loss to €4.3m (H119: €6.3m). Management still expects FY20/21 aggregate revenues in line with earlier indications.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...