Trousdale Ventures, LLC: Phillip Sarofim Named to Kitu Life Super Coffee Board of Directors

Founder of Trousdale Ventures, LLC, Sarofim Joins Kitu Life Board of Directors As Company Behind Kitu Super Coffee Expands Retail Distribution and Continues To Record Increased Revenues

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2020 / Phillip Sarofim, Founder of Trousdale Ventures, LLC (www.trousdalevc.com), has been appointed to serve as a member of the Board of Directors of Kitu Life, manufacturers and marketers of Super Coffee, one of the fastest growing private companies in the food and beverage space. Trailing only Starbucks Frappucino and Dunkin' Donut's bottled coffee (IRI, Total US Grocery, July 2020), Kitu Super Coffee is well on its way to becoming the top seller in the category.

Phillip Sarofim: Founder, Trousdale Ventures LLC

Sarofim's appointment to the Kitu Life Board comes at a time when the company's line of Super Coffee products has expanded its national distribution to encompass more than 20,000 retail outlets including Whole Foods Market, Walmart, Fairway and Wegmans.

Launched in 2015, it was Kitu Life's 2018 appearance on Shark Tank (Season 9) that attracted an impressive roster of investors, including large institutional investors, venture capitalists like Sarofim, and celebrities alike. Further underscoring the brand's dramatic rise in popularity, Kitu Life recently entered into an agreement with Anheuser-Busch InBev to represent the Super Coffee beverage line for distribution nationwide.

"Food and beverage represents an important investment category for Trousdale Ventures, and Kitu Life's healthy and responsibly manufactured bottled coffee beverages fit our ethos perfectly; we aim to invest in companies that help the end consumer and Super Coffee provides an affordable and delicious alternative to existing coffee based energy drinks currently available on the market, it is lactose free, and uses MCT oil instead of milk and sugar. I have been extremely pleased by the company's performance so far and look forward to watching their continued growth and success as a member of its Board of Directors," said Sarofim.

"An early believer in Super Coffee, Phillip Sarofim has played an important role in our company's growth story. We are excited to continue to benefit from Phillip's unique expertise and vision as he assumes his new role as a member of Kitu Life's Board of Directors," said Jim DeCicco, Chief Executive Officer of Kitu Life.

In addition to the recent appointment to Kitu Life's Board of Directors, Sarofim serves as a Board member for several of Trousdale Venture's portfolio companies, including Yellowbird Foods, SkinTè, Passport Foods, Good Shepherd Entertainment, and Glas¯. Sarofim also sits on the Advisory Boards of Trousdale portfolio companies EQtainment and Ostendo.

As a passionate Venture Capital investor, Sarofim is part of the Advisory Boards of both Unicorn Ventures and Skyview Capital. Unicorn Ventures focuses on growing companies through strategic early stage and seed round investments, and Skyview Capital LLC is a privately held investment firm headquartered in Los Angeles with a worldwide portfolio of assets.

About KITU Super Coffee:

Super Coffee is sold in over 25,000 stores across the country and on Amazon. In 2020, Inc. 5,000 named it one of the fastest growing food and beverage companies. Developed in college by three brothers and former student-athletes, the brand ethos focuses on spreading Positive Energy through its line of beverages, which include cold and hot coffee options, including Super Coffee, Super Creamer, Super Espresso, Super Cold Brew, and Super Coffee Pods. Whether on the go or refueling post-workout, the products are fortified with additives that help promote focus and wellness. With no added sugar and an infusion of MCT oil, Super Coffee's indulgent flavors provide the caffeine, protein and sustained energy needed to take on the day. Super Coffee is based in New York City with 90 full-time employees nationwide. Products can be found in Target, Walmart, Kroger, CVS, and other supermarkets nationwide. To learn more about the brand, visit www.drinksupercoffee.com.

About Trousdale Ventures, LLC:

Trousdale Ventures, LLC is a privately-held investment firm owned and managed by Phillip Sarofim with a portfolio that encompasses a variety of companies involved in technology, IT management, biopharmaceuticals, food and beverage, children's educational products, sporting goods, travel and lifestyle, transportation, and entertainment. Visit Trousdale Ventures, LLC at (www.trousdalevc.com).

