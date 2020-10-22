ClickSWITCH Completes SOC 2 Type II Audit, Launches Verification of Employment and Income Solution

Company Re-affirms Data Security Commitment and Further Expands its Offerings for Financial Institutions

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2020 / ClickSWITCH, a leading provider of digital financial account switching solutions, today announced the successful completion of its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II audit conducted by Lurie, LLP. The Company also today unveiled its Verification of Employment (VOE) and Verification of Income (VOI) offering, equipping financial institutions with a secure and direct connection to validate client data.

Completion of the SOC 2 Type II audit is a voluntary procedure that assesses a company's internal security controls and processes to protect customer data and privacy. This SOC 2 Type II audit report demonstrates ClickSWITCH's commitment to data security by validating that it has the necessary controls and processes in place.

ClickSWITCH's new VOE & VOI solution leverages APIs to equip financial institutions with a quick and secure way to verify customers' employment and income, simplifying a historically lengthy and cumbersome process. This tool is now available to ClickSWITCH's more than 500 financial institution clients, enabling rapid and secure verification processing.

"At ClickSWITCH, our biggest priority since launching six years ago has been and remains that customer data and privacy are protected," said Cale Johnston, Founder and CEO of ClickSWITCH. "With our SOC 2 Type II certification complete, we've taken a further step in this effort and we're proud to roll-out our new VOE & VOI offering to our customers, giving them confidence that their privacy remains secure."

ClickSWITCH's VOE and VOI offering simplifies the process for a financial institution to validate a customer's employment details, connecting the bank directly to the employer through secure APIs. This connection allows for secure analysis of an employee's start date, base income and type of income, whether full-time or part time. By automating this process, financial institutions can easily verify income and employment for pre-approvals on loans, new lines of credit and account openings.

"As an early innovator in account switching, we are constantly looking to enhance our offerings and do so in a way that is thoughtful and secure," said Lili Farhandi, Head of Product of ClickSWITCH. "We built this new product with our customers' needs in mind as they search for ways to streamline the process for their clients to make important financial decisions from account switching to obtaining a line of credit or a loan on their next house."

This news follows the Company's announcement in early-October that it has launched ClickSWITCH instant for financial institutions and neobanks in the United States and Canada. They also recently announced the addition of five patents, bringing the number that CIickSWITCH holds to a total of eight. To request more information, visit https://instant.clickswitch.com

About ClickSWITCH

ClickSWITCH is a digital financial account switching solution for financial institutions and neo banks that simplifies the process of bringing new account holders onboard by quickly, safely and efficiently switching direct deposits and automatic payments from one financial institution to another. The company enables financial institutions to make switching easy, capture more deposits, rapidly and consistently gain PFI status and increase profitability. For more information, visit www.clickswitch.com.

