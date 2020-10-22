Food Acidulants Witness Growing Demand in Beverage Sector: Future Market Insights

Food acidulant producers are largely displaying interest in optimizing pH levels and eliminating bacterial growth, as a significant portion of acidulants continues to go towards ready-to-eat food products.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2020 / Future Market Insights: The food acidulants market is expected to rise at a healthy CAGR rate of 6.9% between the forecast years 2020 to 2030. The coronavirus outbreak is expected to have a moderate impact on the industry, largely owing to shortage of labor in production and operations during the crisis period. On the other hand, enhanced functional characteristics like acidity level regulations and preservation, generates short term opportunities.

"Presence of regional players and frequent innovations in the food and beverage industry to retain flavor are key drivers which will fuel growth of the global food acidulants market during the assessment period," says the FMI study.

Food Acidulants Market - Leading Takeaways

Citric acid will emerge as the most widely used food acidulants, owing to its flavor enhancing properties.

Owing to high beverage consumption, liquid food acidulants will find growing adoption in the near future.

Asia-Pacific will be the fastest-growing region while North America is likely to retain supremacy.

Usage of food acidulants as preservatives is anticipated to find extensive application across ready-to-eat food products.

Food Acidulants Market - Growth Factors

Regulatory approval for the use of food acidulants is a major factor contributing to market growth.

Increasing instant beverage consumption has surged lately because using food acidulants helps on retaining flavor and taste of the drink.

Rapid urbanization and adoption of hectic lifestyles is stabilizing demand for convenient food and beverage products

Innumerous opportunities and presence of international and key players in emerging economies, propels market growth.

Food Acidulants Market - Constraints

Poor acidity regulations can give a sour taste. Many food & beverage companies are wary of using acidulants

Side effects intestine irritation or internal bleeding continue to be a cause of concern.

Expected Impact on Market by Coronavirus Outbreak

The food acidulants industry is expected to be moderately impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Shortage of workforce in operations are hurting yields and logistics. However, interest in the factors as an immunity booster and acid regulator has increased opportunities for incorporation of food acidulants.

Due to rising number of health-conscious population, dietary food acidulants will gain maximum traction in Europe with a value of USD 2 billion by 2025, owing to increased production of jams, sauces and CSD while USA will reach a value of 600 million by 2025 marking a major decline as compared to the past.

Competition Landscape

Some of the key players participating in the market are Tate & Lyle plc, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Brenntag AG, Cargill Inc., FBC Industries Inc., Hawkins Watts Ltd. and Isegan South Africa (Pty) Ltd.

Leading players in the market have been pushing for innovative applications and production expansion strategies to keep up with strong demand in food processing sector.

For instance, Cargill had long been a supplier of ingredients to General Mills portfolio and raised prosperity for small-scale farmers. Cargill Inc. also supported World Food Programme Innovation Accelerator in Germany.

More on the Report

FMI's provides in-depth insights on the market. The market is segmented in terms of form type (solid, liquid), type (phosphoric, lactic and citric acid), applications (bakery, beverage, meat, poultry etc.) and across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

