23 grants awarded to organizations worldwide to help build stronger and more inclusive communities

The Hilton Effect Foundation announced today its 2020 Hilton Effect grantees, which include community-based organizations playing a direct role in COVID-19 pandemic recovery efforts. Through these grants and donations already made by the Foundation, which serves as Hilton's primary philanthropic arm, the Foundation has now awarded more than $1 million dollars in COVID-19 community response efforts.

Hilton Effect Foundation reveals 2020 grants and achieves $1 million in global COVID-19 community response efforts. (Graphic: Hilton Effect Foundation)

"A core part of the Hilton Effect Foundation's work is to support our communities around the world through both good times and bad," said Kate Mikesell, president, Hilton Effect Foundation. "From the very start of the pandemic, we have been listening to community leaders about the direct and indirect challenges they are facing as a result of COVID-19. Based on their feedback, we have focused our grants on driving inclusive recovery and strengthening community resiliency."

The Hilton Effect Foundation's grants aim to address some of the most urgent humanitarian needs arising from the pandemic: food security, sanitation/hygiene, economic security and clean air and water. Consistent with Hilton's commitment to respecting human rights, driving racial equality and promoting inclusive growth for all, the Foundation prioritized organizations addressing these needs, while also directly supporting minority populations and other vulnerable communities that have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

Terence Lester, executive director of grant recipient Love Beyond Walls, which works to raise awareness of societal needs and support disadvantaged individuals, including those experiencing homelessness, said, "We're all interconnected and can help one another during challenging times. This is why it's critical for organizations like Love Beyond Walls to join forces with the Hilton Effect Foundation in order to support local communities that have been severely impacted by the global pandemic. Together, we can make a difference and create a more equitable and inclusive world."

The 23 grants have been awarded in the following categories:

Food Security: The United Nations World Food Programme predicts that the number of people facing acute food insecurity could nearly double this year to 265 million due to the economic fallout of COVID-19. The Foundation has awarded grants to the following organizations addressing this need:

Food Forward (United States)

Harvest Against Hunger (United States)

Musubie (Japan)

Scholars of Sustenance (Thailand)

Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa (South Africa)

Sanitation and Hygiene: Handwashing is the most effective way to prevent the spread of COVID-19, yet many communities around the world lack access to clean water and basic hygiene products such as soap. The Foundation hasfunded the following grantees that help bring water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) practices to communities around the world and promote effective hygiene:

Eco-Soap Bank (Africa)

Emmanuel Foundation (Indonesia)

Habitat for Humanity Fiji (Fiji)

Love Beyond Walls (United States)

Water.org (Brazil)

Economic Security: COVID-19 has had a disproportionate and devastating impact on the employment status and economic security of vulnerable populations around the world. The Foundation has funded the following organizations that are creating and providing inclusive opportunities for these populations, including training and employment programs:

ACE Charity (Nigeria)

BCAGlobal (United States)

Springboard (United Kingdom)

International Rescue Committee (Jordan)

KARI Foundation (Australia)

Lligam (Spain)

My Block, My Hood, My City (United States)

Clean Air and Water: The communities that are hardest hit by racial and social injustice have also been disproportionately impacted by the climate crisis, environmental pollution and now COVID-19. The Foundation awarded grants to the following organizations to advance environmental protection, with a focus on furthering environmental justice and addressing those concerns in underserved communities:

Ecamir (Russia)

National Environmental Education Foundation (United States)

Planet Water Foundation (India)

Student Conservation Association (United States)

The Nature Conservancy (Peru and China)

To learn more about the Hilton Effect Foundation and this year's grantees please visit: https://hiltoneffect.org/grantees/

About Hilton Effect Foundation

The Hilton Effect Foundation is Hilton's primary international philanthropic arm. The Foundation is a nonprofit established in the U.S. and is a registered 501(c)3 charitable organization. The Foundation awards grants, in alignment with Hilton's Travel with Purpose 2030 Goals, that have a positive impact on travel destinations around the world. Foundation grants are awarded throughout the year in accordance with tax and legal requirements. Visit HiltonEffect.org for more information.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising more than 6,200 properties with more than 983,000 rooms, in 118 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world's most hospitable company, Hilton welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its 100-year history, earned a top spot on the 2019 World's Best Workplaces list, and was named the 2019 Global Industry Leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. In 2020, Hilton CleanStay was introduced, bringing an industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection to hotels worldwide. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the 108 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy, plus enjoy instant benefits, including digital check-in with room selection, Digital Key, and Connected Room. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

