Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
EILMELDUNG! Mega-Ergebnisse zünden Depot-Rakete! Turnaround eingeläutet! Neuer Kurs-Verdoppler mit Ansage!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ABF1 ISIN: KYG3040R1589 Ticker-Symbol: E5Y1 
Tradegate
22.10.20
16:17 Uhr
22,320 Euro
-0,580
-2,53 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
ENDEAVOUR MINING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENDEAVOUR MINING CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,24022,47016:29
22,26022,45016:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.10.2020 | 16:17
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Endeavour Mining Corporation: Endeavour to Announce its Q3 Results and Host Webcast on November 12, 2020

ENDEAVOUR TO ANNOUNCE ITS Q3 RESULTS AND HOST WEBCAST ON NOVEMBER 12, 2020

George Town, October 22, 2020 - Endeavour Mining (TSX:EDV) (OTCQX:EDVMF) will announce its financial results for the third quarter of 2020 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 before TSX market open.

Join management for a conference call and webcast on the same day to discuss the Company's performance at:
5.30am in Vancouver
8.30am in Toronto and New York
1.30pm in London
9.30pm in Hong Kong and Perth

Analysts and investors are invited to participate and ask questions using the dial-in numbers below:
International: +44 (0) 207 192 8338
North American toll-free: +1 877 870 9135
UK toll-free: 0800 279 6619

Confirmation Code: 8729207

The webcast can be accessed through the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nwbnb3un

The conference call and webcast will be available for playback on Endeavour's website.

Click here to add Webcast reminder to Outlook Calendar

Access the live and On-Demand version of the webcast from mobile devices running iOS and Android:

CONTACT INFORMATION

Martino De Ciccio
VP - Strategy & Investor Relations
+44 203 640 8665
mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com		Vincic Advisors in Toronto

John Vincic, Principal

(647) 402 6375
john@vincicadvisors.com



Brunswick Group LLP in London
Carole Cable, Partner
+44 7974 982 458
ccable@brunswickgroup.com

Attachment

  • 201022 - NR - Q3 2020 Results vf (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f74f3b46-4a88-41ef-ac89-878244ef7a76)
ENDEAVOUR MINING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.