[DATELINE]The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced it will host a virtual forum next week featuring women entrepreneurs and investors of color from Los Angeles and Atlanta discussing their business experiences and ways to improve access to capital for minorities and women.

The discussion, titled "Women of Color Entrepreneurs on Being Powerful Voices for Access to Capital," will take place on October 28, 2020, at 7 p.m. ET. The free event is open to the public and registration is not required.

Click here at the time of the event to watch live and email AROOutreach@sec.gov to submit questions before the event. A collaborative effort between the SEC's Atlanta and Los Angeles Regional Offices, the panel will be moderated by the SEC's Office of the Advocate for Small Business Capital Formation.

Panelists include:

Sonya Kay Blake, Los Angeles, CA; President & CEO, The Valley Economic Alliance

Marguerite Pressley Davis, Atlanta, GA; Founding Partner of Your Profit Playbook

Tracy Gray, Los Angeles, CA; Founder and Managing Partner of The 22 Fund

Carolyn Pitt, Atlanta, GA; CEO and Founder of Film Connx

Check out the webpage on Diversity and Inclusion at the SEC for more information about the agency's commitment to equality. For more information about the SEC's Office of the Advocate for Small Business Capital Formation, including the recently released recommendations from the annual Small Business Forum, click here.