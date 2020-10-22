[DATELINE] The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Optec International, Inc. (OTC Pink: OPTI) ("the Company"), a developer and manufacturer of electronic LED, Ultraviolet (UV) & UV-C safety products and related advanced technologies and PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) products. CEO of the Company, Roger Pawson, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

"Does the company plan to file the Q1 on-time before November 15th?", asked Jolly to begin the interview. "Absolutely, yes. We're actually continuing our expansion, which we'll be talking about in the very near future via public dissemination, press releases," said Pawson.

"When does the company plan to return to fully-reporting status on the OTC Markets?", asked Jolly. "We've been off the fully-reporting status and alternative reporting status for over a year now," said Pawson. "After this filing, it's our intent to start ramping up the audit process," he continued. "I'd like to have it back before the end of year, but realistically it's probably going to be Q3 in our fiscal calendar, which is Q1 in the normal environment."

Jolly then noted the Company's impressive revenues and asked how these were achieved. "We've expanded the growth of the company via PPE products and we actually became involved in the wholesale environment of that," explained Pawson. "With the increasing spike in the COVID numbers, face mask opportunities escalated significantly," said Pawson. "We've been actively involved in wholesaling large quantities of those and continue to do so. It's had a significant impact on our revenues and we anticipate that will continue through the rest of the year and into next year too."

The conversation then turned to the Company's temperature scanners and UV-C room sterilizers, which were recently placed in the San Diego school district. "We're actually in discussions with several large school districts across the country," shared Pawson, adding that the Company will also be finalizing the placement of these products in one of the largest school systems in Southern California by the end of this week. "It's expanding," he added, noting that the Company has received significant interest from the East coast as well.

"Are you selling these products or leasing them?", asked Jolly. "We've been selling the products directly. However, we did get an inquiry from a large private school organization that asked if we would be able to offer a leasing program," said Pawson. "It looks like we are going to be able to put together a leasing program for some of the larger purchases."

Pawson then elaborated on the valuations of the Company's temperature scanners and UV-C sterilizer technologies. "We submitted them to a professional patent company that provides valuations," said Pawson. "It's about a six week process. We don't have those numbers back yet," he explained. "We're hoping that by the time our quarterly report is completed we'll have a better valuation of those to include in the report."

Jolly then asked about the Company's partnership with Andrew Barwicki of Barwicki Investor Relations. Pawson shared that he was referred to Barwicki through a longtime associate. "He's very credible, he's been in business since 2006, and his references were outstanding," said Pawson. "We decided to give it a try and so far the results have been amazing."

To close the interview, Pawson encouraged shareholders to continue supporting the Company as they continue to grow and expand. "We just like our investors and shareholders to know that we are dedicated to this sector and we will have a lot more news forthcoming about the company and its growth," closed Pawson.

