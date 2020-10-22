Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.10.2020
WKN: A2NBVD ISIN: DE000A2NBVD5 Ticker-Symbol: DFV 
Xetra
22.10.20
16:58 Uhr
19,546 Euro
-1,154
-5,57 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
GEX
DAX International Mid 100
DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG Chart 1 Jahr
DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG 5-Tage-Chart
DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG
DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG19,546-5,57 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.