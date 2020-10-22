DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung (DFV) is a health and P&C insurtech company and the first fully digital insurer in Europe. Its AI and automated processing platform allow for greater scalability, lower costs and quicker customer responses compared with typical insurance models. Close peer Lemonade's IPO in July 2020 highlighted DFV's potential undervaluation considering its lower capital requirements. Earned premiums in H120 grew 10.6% y-o-y to €28.4m (H119: €25.7m). The net income loss of €4.1m was in line with management's expectations, driven by a negative investment loss and upfront sales commissions paid on its fast-growing insurance book. DFV is on track to reach an earned premiums to sales cost ratio of 4:1 by end of FY20, which should return the business to profitability in 2021.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...