CaDi introduces Lycofertilic - high potency, targeted supplements with algae DHA Omega-3 to provide anti-ageing support for the ovarian reserve and to prepare for egg retrieval and IVF

LONDON, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Diagnostic Imaging (CaDi) is launching a new generation of targeted daily supplements, Lycofertilic for fertility support and Lycofertilic Prime to prepare for egg retrieval and IVF.

The ovarian reserve and egg quality of women declines with age. This depletion is exacerbated by stress, imbalanced diet and obesity and is further deteriorated by inflammatory pathologies of the pelvic organs. These processes, even on a subclinical asymptomatic level, are amongst the main factors negatively affecting natural or artificial fertilisation processes and pregnancy.

Lycofertilic has been developed by Lycotec, a company in Cambridge, UK. It is a patented complex of DHA Omega-3, Lutein and Zeaxanthin, which, due to patented technology, helps to provide anti-ageing support for the ovarian reserve in women throughout their fertility years.

It is very important to improve the quality of the egg in its preparation for retrieval and IVF. Lycofertilic Prime is an increased dose of this complex developed especially to boost this process.

Clinical trials (link below) demonstrated 250 mg of Lycofertilic DHA Omega 3 to be 10-16 times stronger than conventional Omega 3 supplement products and 4-5 times more powerful than Omega 3 pharmaceuticals. This superiority translates into a much more efficient reduction in markers of inflammatory damage and to a boost in peripheral tissue oxygenation and respiration. The increased bioavailability and targeted delivery reduces side effects and makes for unnecessary overconsumption of traditional Omega 3 products.

"According to the World Health Organisation 28 million women around the world encounter fertility problems every year. This is a serious problem which we decided to help to address by launching these new innovative technology-based products. As preparation for IVF is a critical period for the fertilisation process, it is of utmost importance that women receive health products with the highest quality ingredients such as algae DHA Omega-3, and of sustainable origin too," said Alexey Shulepov, CEO of CaDi.

A combination of Lycofertilic products with a personalised CaDi AI-based algorithm recommendation provides additional superior efficacy over existing Omega 3. Both Lycofertilic products are safe, vegan and their active ingredients are GMO-free and approved for humans.

