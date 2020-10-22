Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue XSTO Issuer: Venue Retail Group Aktiebolag, LEI: 549300QO8NAGX31DFK53 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument VRG B SE0000396822 : -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting With reference to the press releases published by Venue Retail Group reason: Aktiebolag on September 21, 2020 at 21.00 CEST, October 13, 2020 at 12.45 CEST and October 22, 2020 at 12.00 CEST. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous October 23, 2020, with normal opening procedure trading from: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related N/A instrumen ts: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 60 00 details: Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 60 00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified. Nasdaq Stockholm AB