StormX Launches New Referral Bonus for Cryptocurrency Cashback Users

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2020 / StormX, the pre-eminent Crypto Cash Back and rewards platform, has just announced a new ambitious referral program for StormX - an app that allows users to earn Crypto Cash Back for shopping at over 500 online stores supported by the platform.

As part of the new referral program, users will now be able to earn back cryptocurrency for each friend they refer to the platform if they sign up for a Gold, Platinum, or Diamond membership level and maintain their status for at least 90 days.

More Rewards For Users

As a Crypto Cash Back app, StormX allows users to earn a variable cryptocurrency cashback percentage on orders placed with any of the online stores supported by the app. This can range from a few percent up to 87.5% depending on the user's StormX membership level.

StormX users have the ability to boost their Crypto Cash Back rewards by up to 250% and cut the time taken for rewards to become withdrawable by up to 75% by registering for one of several membership levels. With support for a massive range of online retailers, including eBay, Nike, AliExpress, NewEgg, CDKeys, Gamestop, and 500+ more available to choose from, users will be able to easily earn cashback from some of their favorite stores.

"With the potential to earn up to 5.6% cashback at eBay, 22% from AliExpress, and 24.5% cashback at Agoda, StormX offers incredible value for users and an easy way for everyday shoppers to easily gain exposure to a wide array of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and our native StormX token," said Simon Yu, CEO and Co-founder of StormX."

Referrers will earn different amounts based on the level or registration (Gold, Platinum or Diamond) user that joins StormX under their referral links, and meets the minimum requirements. To learn more, please go to.

StormX will also be introducing its own staking rewards feature in Q4 2020, giving users a way to earn a passive income on their StormX tokens (STMX) by staking them through the app. This is in line with StormX's plans to maximize value for its members.

Rapid Growth

Since StormX launched its new Shop feature in February 2020, the platform has seen an incredible response among online shopping and witnessed a dramatic uptick in its userbase - recently breaking through the 350,000 user milestone.

The company has also seen sales consistently more than doubling month over month, highlighting its rapid adoption as a cashback solution.

With over 350,000 unique users and 2.5 million app downloads and growing, StormX is on track to make both cashback and cryptocurrencies accessible to more people than ever before.

About StormX

StormX enables members to shop online at their favorite stores to earn over 85% crypto back. StormX's online Crypto Cash Back solution is supported by ultra-secure blockchain technology and a heavily experienced team committed to keeping users safe and maximizing the value delivered to StormX members.

