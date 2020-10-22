Railway Bearings Demand Hurt by Sluggish Railway Infrastructure Growth during Covid-19 Outbreak: Future Market Insights

Players in the railway bearings market are witnessing high demand for reliable products which can withstand harsh weather conditions.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2020 / The railway bearing market is projected to display healthy growth with a CAGR of more than 5.7% in the assessment period from 2020-2030. A new FMI report has stated that the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to affect the market adversely as railway sector operations, production and maintenance has come to a halt.

"Market players focus on advancements in infrastructure and need for cost-efficient solutions. Railway bearings that require minimal maintenance falls under the priority list," states the FMI analyst.

Railway Bearings Market- Important Highlights

Freight trains will account for 40% of global value due to advanced rail network operators and up gradation.

Roller bearings will remain top-selling category accounting for 3/5th of market value.

Europe will reign supremacy over the regional landscape with 2/5 th of the market share.

of the market share. Aftermarket segment will channel 65% of revenue owing to increased spending on aftermarket servicing.

Railway Bearings Market - Drivers

Steady increases in terms of worldwide railway infrastructure spending remains the primary market driver.

Availability of wide-range of roller and ball-bearings such as cylindrical, angular, tapered, facilitates usage in different sites and applications.

Increased investment in railway infrastructure coupled with advanced railway systems are expected to remain key growth attributes.

Bearings are essential in railway operations as it avoids friction, collision and separation.

Railway Bearings Market - Restraints

Limiting direct contact between moving parts reduces friction, thereby, acting as a hindrance to adoption of railway bearings.

High costs of purchase and adoption rates, restraints market growth.

Coronavirus Impact on Railway Bearings Market

Government spending on railway infrastructure around the world has impacted sales and demand during the covid-19 pandemic. Despite sustained orders, shortage of cash flow remains a major concern for market players.

In order to build environment-friendly transportation, Rail ton mileage would exceed that of trucks by 20% in US as announced by Federal Highway Construction while Europe will continue cover 2/5th of the global value due to the presence of largest rail network. Demand is expected to recover towards 2021 with relaxation of lockdown regulations in the near term.

Competitive Landscape

NSK Ltd., The Timken Company, JTEKT Corporation, National Engineering Industries Limited, Amsted Rail Company, NTN Corporation, Schaeffler Group are some of the leading market players.

Major players are working on expanding product portfolio, mergers and strategies partnerships.

For instance, Russia-based AB-PFK is developing a partnership with Siemens for distribution of wireless bearing products while NSK Ltd. is working on developing high-reliability gearbox bearings.

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the railway bearings market. Global, regional and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights according to product type (roller bearing, ball bearing, plain bearing), train type (metro-train, freight train, special train), sales channel (OEM, Aftermarket) and across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

