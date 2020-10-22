World Acceptance Corporation (World Finance): World Finance Helps Fill K-5 Education Gap Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Company sponsors one of 10 educational pods serving 200+ students in need

Shifted education delivery model during pandemic raises concerns that program aims to counter

GREENVILLE, SC / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2020 / World Finance today announced it is stepping up to help fill the education gap amid the COVID-19 pandemic through a partnership with North Hills Church of Taylors, S.C. and the Come Out Stronger program. The company is sponsoring an educational pod that supports up to 24 children, including minority and low-income youth, in addition to single-parent households and children of teachers, with additional pods sponsored by nine other Greenville-area businesses.

The business sponsorship for each pod provides adequate funding to deliver learning up to five days each week from 7:30 a.m. to noon throughout the entire academic year. Following COVID-19 protocols established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, qualified educators and volunteers at each pod are available to offer hands-on assistance with lessons and help participants navigate new e-learning platforms. The children also have access to recreation activities throughout the day, including games, sports, and outdoor time.

"The opportunity for all kids to have access to a great education is deeply personal to me. These especially challenging times have created a need in our community that World Finance is eager to help fill," says Chad Prashad, CEO of World Finance. "We recognize how important a good education is to a child's success and future employability. Thanks to the Come Out Stronger program, these kids will be right on track."

Based on statistical models created by McKinsey & Company in which large-scale in-class instruction does not resume across the country until January 2021, the average K-12 student in the U.S. is facing an estimated loss of $61,000 to $82,000 in lifetime earnings.

"Our dream is to decrease the education gap by taking children at the greatest risk for negative impact and empowering them to get ahead," says Allan Sherer, Come Out Stronger program coordinator. "We are incredibly grateful for all of our sponsors and volunteers who have made this a reality. It is such a privilege to watch the kids flourish in this environment and to know the impact this is going to have on their long-term success."

The Come Out Stronger initiative was adapted from a previously established education program between North Hills Church and Brook Glenn Elementary to tutor minority and low-income students struggling with academics. With the return to school amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the program was restructured to create a safe environment for at-risk youth during this challenging time.

With one quarter of the school year behind it, the Come Out Stronger program has to date served more than 200 children. Students have taken ownership of their remote learning curriculums, and instructors have introduced remedial learning to give extra attention to core competencies such as literacy and numeracy. Most recently, a food program has been implemented at most pods to further support the students and their families.

In addition to World Finance's education pod at North Hills Church in Taylors, S.C., CHAM Innovation Fund sponsored the education pod located at Greater Mount Calvary Baptist Church in the Judson Mill area of Greenville, S.C. CHAM is a charitable foundation created by Chad and Pam Prashad to help fund non-profits that are doing good, scalable and impactful work in the community. Other pod sponsors include North Hills Church, The Spinx Company, and several others.

North Hills hopes to grow program offerings to include extended-stay care at certain locations based on available staffing and funding. Individuals or businesses interested in getting involved through a donation or as a volunteer can email nathana@northhillschurch.com.

About World Acceptance Corporation (World Finance)

Founded in 1962, World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) is a people-focused finance company that provides personal installment loan solutions and personal tax preparation and filing services to over one million customers each year. Headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, the company operates more than 1,200 community-based World Finance branches across 16 states. The company primarily serves a segment of the population that does not have ready access to credit, but unlike many other lenders in this segment, World works with its customers to understand their broader financial pictures, ensures individuals have the ability and stability to make payments and helps them achieve their financial goals. For more information, visit www.loansbyworld.com.

Pictured above, a student is assisted by a teacher's assistant at the North Hills Church education pod sponsored by World Finance in Taylors, S.C. This student is one of 15 participants who receive support on remote learning curriculums at the North Hills Church pod amid the pandemic, with four of the students attending virtually. Photo provided by North Hills Church.

