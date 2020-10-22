Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Orkuveita Reykjavíkur 2 Org. no: 5512983029 3 LEI 5493004ARP9VPUIX5B73 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) OR231023 GB 5 ISIN code IS0000032365 6 CFI code D-B-F-U-F-R 7 FISN númer ORKUVEITA REYKJ/2.80 BD 20231023 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount Flokkurinn er opinn. 10 Total amount previously issued 0,- 11 Amount issued at this time 3.000.000.000 kr. 12 Denomination in CSD 1. kr. 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Bullet Bond 15 Amortization type, if other 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other 18 Issue date October 23, 2020 19 First ordinary installment date October 23, 2023 20 Total number of installments 1 21 Installment frequency Á ekki við 22 Maturity date October 23, 2023 23 Interest rate 2,80% 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable Annað 25 Floating interest rate, if other 26 Premium 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest 28 Simple/compound, if other 29 Day count convention 30E/360 30 Day count convention, if other 31 Interest from date October 23, 2020 32 First ordinary coupon date January 23, 2021 33 Coupon frequency 4 34 Total number of coupon payments 12 35 If irregular cash flow, then how 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean price 37 Clean price quote: Full nominal 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, No does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed No 40 Name of index 41 Daily index or monthly index 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other 43 Base index value 44 Index base date Other Information 45 Call option No 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) Ba1 long term with stable outlook (Moody's, March 2018), BB+ long term with stable outlook (Fitch Ratings, April 2020) 49 Additional information Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð 52 Date of Application for Admission to October 21, 2020 Trading 53 Date of Approval of Application for October 21, 2020 Admission to Trading 54 Date of admission to trading October 23, 2020 55 Order book ID OR231023_GB 56 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population name ICE_SUSTAINABLE_BONDS 59 Static volatility guards No 60 Dynamic volatility guards No 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond