The board of Neste Corporation (Neste) has decided to use an authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on May 18, 2020 and pay an extraordinary dividend of EUR 0.10 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of EUR 0.46 per share. The Ex-date is October 23, 2020. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of forwards in Neste (NESTE). For further information please find attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=795220