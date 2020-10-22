Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.10.2020

WKN: 873532 ISIN: FR0000061129 
Actusnews Wire
22.10.2020
BOIRON: Activity in the third quarter of 2020

October 22, 2020

ACTIVITY IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2020

(Unaudited data)

Cumulative activity as of the end of september 2020

In thousands of euros20202019Variation at current exchange ratesVariation at constant exchange rates
France192,713232,464-17.1%-17.1%
Europe (excluding France)80,10991,618-12.6%-11.5%
North America82,89961,003+35.9%+36.2%
Other countries14,47914,706-1.5%+9.6%
Group Total370,200399,791-7.4%-6.7%

In thousands of euros20202019Variation at current exchange ratesVariation at constant exchange rates
Non-proprietary Homeopathic Medicines160,628194,186-17.3%-17.2%
OTC Specialties208,663204,493+2.0%+3.3%
Other9081,112-18.3%-17.2%
Group Total370,200399,791-7.4%-6.7%

Development of business in the third quarter (variation at current exchange rates)

In thousands of euros1st quarter2nd quarter3rd quarter
20202019Var.20202019Var.20202019Var.
France72,82083,440-12.7%53,50367,917-21.2%66,39081,107-18.1%
Europe (excluding France)37,58131,779+18.3%16,90423,551-28.2%25,62536,288-29.4%
North America40,27223,580+70.8%21,09417,081+23.5%21,53420,342+5.9%
Other countries5,9604,516+32.0%5,4994,854+13.3%3,0195,336-43.4%
Group Total156,633143,315+9.3%96,999113,403-14.5%116,568143,073-18.5%

In thousands of euros1st quarter2nd quarter3rd quarter
20202019Var.20202019Var.20202019Var.
Non-proprietary Homeopathic Medicines61,72269,067-10.6%48,33464,147-24.7%50,57360,972-17.1%
OTC Specialties94,61973,845+28.1%48,29848,871-1.2%65,74681,777-19.6%
Other292403-27.3%367385-4.6%248324-23.4%
Group Total156,633143,315+9.3%96,999113,403-14.5%116,568143,073-18.5%

Sales Growth

Third quarter 2020 revenue down 18,5% versus 2019.

  • Sales were down 18,1% in France, compared to -21,2% in the second quarter and -12,7% in the first quarter, impacted by smear campaigns against homoeopathy and the announcement of its delisting from French health insurance from 1 January 2021.
  • In other European countries, sales fell 29,4%, mainly in Russia, Belgium and Eastern Europe (low levels of illness relating to distancing, high stock levels or deliveries delayed until the fourth quarter).
  • In North America, sales rose 5,9%.
  • In Asia, sales were down due to border closures and trade complications.

The Group's third quarter revenues fell 7,4%, significantly impacted by the 17,1% decline in sales in France.

News

Following the significant drop in business in France over the last two years, a reorganization plan was announced on 11 March. Given that meetings with staff representatives could not take place during the lockdown, they began in June and ended on 14 October.

At the end of this consultation phase, the number of positions eliminated now comes to 566, and the number of posts created is 122.

Outlook

The fourth quarter will be positively impacted by new product launches, including an innovative range of probiotics, Osmobiotic Flora®, in France, Italy and Spain, and two homoeopathic specialities, Bocéal and Cocyntal® in France.

Global business levels looking forward will depend on how the global health and economic situation progresses. In France, it will also depend on the position the Council of State takes in response to our appeals, and on the government's final decision on the continued reimbursement of homoeopathic medicines.

We expect to see a decrease in sales and earnings in 2020.

An economic study carried out by the Asterès firm shows that the 15% reimbursement of homeopathic medicines does not cost Health Insurance anything for patients under the general scheme (source: Asterès economic study - September 2020).

We are determined to continue our efforts to maintain the reimbursement of homeopathic medicines in France, reflecting the demand of the millions of patients who use them.

Laboratoires BOIRON

Our next update:
January 21, 2021: at market close, publication of the sales revenue for the year 2020.
Person responsible for financial information: Valérie Lorentz-Poinsot
Contact for financial information: Fabrice Rey
Investor relations: +33 (0) 4.37.41.84.01 - e-mail: boironfinances@boiron.fr
ISIN Code: FR0000061129 (BOI) - Bloomberg: BOI FP - Reuters: BOIR.PA
The group's financial information and the glossary are online at: www.boironfinance.com

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: x21yY8WXamjFyW+aYplpZ2GXa5uUyJPHaWTJl5dsk5rHZ5tkmZplZsbJZm9mnGdv
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-65729-boi-221020-ca-t3-20-gb.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2020 Actusnews Wire
