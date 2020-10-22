Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2020) - Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. (CSE: SXTY) (FSE: 2F4) (OTC PINK: SXNTF)(the "Company" or "Sixty North Gold") Sixty North Gold announces that New Discovery Mines Ltd. has received renewed Land Use Permits and Water License to build and operate the Mon Gold Mine, including:

a) Advanced mineral exploration, mining and milling;

b) Storage of ore and waste rock;

c) Construction, operation and remediation of a camp;

d) Construction, operation and remediation of milling facilities and associated infrastructure;

e) Use and storage of explosives;

f) Construction, use, maintenance and remediation of a dry stack tailings facility;

g) Construction, operation and remediation of a soil treatment facility;

h) Quarrying;

i) Use of equipment;

j) Use and storage of fuel; and

k) Use, construction, maintenance and remediation of winter access road from the Ingraham Trail to Discovery Lake and site roads and trails.

Land Use Permits and Water Licenses are issued by the Mackenzie Valley Land and Water Board and are for fixed terms, subject to renewals. These renewed permits, subject to all terms and conditions will allow the Company to continue to advance the past producing Mon Gold Mine into operation.

John Campbell, Chairman and Chief Financial Officer, states, "We are pleased with our progress to bring a gold mine back into production in the historic Yellowknife Gold Camp. There are still many steps to go, but restarting a high-grade past producing mine using the same operators that had placed it into production in the past makes Sixty North Gold a unique company in our industry."

About the Company

Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. is focused on restarting the high-grade past producing Mon Mine, 40 km north of Yellowknife, NWT, within the prolific Yellowknife Gold Camp. The Company plans on collecting a bulk sample below the previous stopes that averaged 30 gpt gold, and if warranted, install a mill on site to process this material. Other targets on the property include recently discovered silver- and gold-rich VMS targets as well as the giant shear zone-hosted gold mineralization. The Discovery Mine 45 km to the north produced 1 million ounces of gold from one million tons of ore, and the Con and Giant Mines 45 km to the south produced 13 million ounces of gold from 26 million tons of ore. The Mon Gold Property consists of 11 contiguous mining leases and 3 mineral claims, comprising an aggregate 1,536.92 acres, located in the South MacKenzie Mining District, NWT. For more information, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or visit the Company's website at www.sixtynorthgold.com.

