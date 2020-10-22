Or Lenchner Noam Rom Shared professional Insights at an event Hosted by the Leading UK University

Luminati Networks, a leading online data collection provider dedicated to enabling businesses to view the internet with complete transparency, delivered support to students and alumni of King's College London last week. Luminati's participation in the Technology Data 2020 event, which provides students insight to help focus their careers within technology and data, was the latest in a series of activities as part of the company's extensive education programme in which it collaborates with leading academic institutions.

The session, delivered by Luminati CEO Or Lenchner, focused on the current data revolution taking place across the world and detailed the shift in online data consumption amongst large enterprises in the UK. Lenchner also explored real-life use cases from the health sector, where data has played a key role in saving lives during the global pandemic.

Director of Sales Noam Rom spoke on the third day of the event on a panel focused on Women in Technology. The panel provided practical career advice and support to women looking to enter the male-dominated technology, engineering and data industries.

In addition to its work with King's College London, Luminati is actively involved with leading education programmes at the Technion Israel Institute of Technology, Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences, ETH Zurich Research University, Northeastern University and has an upcoming ML-focused meetup with the Hong Kong Polytechnic University and Hong Kong's data science community. Outside of its work with leading education providers, Luminati recently offered its support to the UK Government free of charge to assist in training data scientists involved with the roll-out of the country's National Data Strategy.

"It was a great honour to speak to those that will be tasked with leading the next generation of technology and data innovation," said Or Lenchner, CEO at Luminati Networks. "It's clear online data is changing the world around us, and to best utilise this, it is crucial to share our knowledge with those looking to make their way in this fast growing industry. That is why Luminati launched the Luminati Academy to share both our knowledge and skills with tomorrow's data leaders and to instill ethical-by-design data collection practices in future professionals. Since its launch, we have worked with over 15 educational institutions from around the world to provide mentorships, workshops and webinars," Lenchner concluded.

"It was a privilege to share my experiences and advice on such an important topic," explained Noam Rom, Director of Sales, Luminati Networks. "Supporting women in tech through forums and events such as those provided by King's College London are incredibly important for the future success of the technology and data domains. It was brilliant to see the panel was well attended. This is another step in the process of strengthening women's positions in this industry."

To find out more about Luminati's academic programme or to apply to become an education partner, visit the dedicated Luminati Academy page here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201022005973/en/

Contacts:

Keren Pakes Luminati NetworksKerenp@luminati.io

King's College London employers@kcl.ac.uk

Jacob Greenwood Red Lorry, Yellow Lorry Jacobg@rlyl.com