Donnerstag, 22.10.2020
22.10.2020 | 18:52
World Sports Network Secures Affiliate Vendor Registration for Tennessee Sports Betting

ISELIN, N.J., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World Sports Network announces securing an affiliate vendor registration for Tennessee.

The registration was secured through the Sports Wagering Committee of the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation, who oversees sports betting licensing in the State of Tennessee.

WSN provides sports news coverage across the US, and so the addition of another state affiliate license is an opportunity for us to focus on the sports news coverage and content that is important to Tennesseans. "WSN strives to be active in states where legal sports betting is allowed and we are excited for what this means for WSN and for Tennessee." James Whitelock, Head of Marketing.

Sports betting has been legalized in more and more states since the historic repeal of PASPA with Tennessee being the latest state to legalize. The addition of the Tennessee affiliate vendor registration means that WSN now holds affiliate registration in nine states.

CONTACT:

Gustave Seeberg
gustave.seeberg@wsn.com
+4526608652

