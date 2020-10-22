Financial Press Release

Windhof - October 22nd, 2020

Sword Group | Results for the Third Quarter of 2020

Consolidated Revenue: €55.1m

Organic Growth: +8.1%

EBITDA Margin: 13.1%

RESULTS

2020 THIRD QUARTER ACCOUNTS

Q3 €m 2020 (1) 2019 Revenue 55.1 52.6 EBITDA 7.2 6.9 EBITDA margin 13.1% 13.1%

Organic growth: +8.1%

Organic growth for the quarter as calculated on the new perimeter (outside France) amounts to +12.8%.

30 SEPTEMBER 2020

Consolidated Revenue: €167.2m

Organic Growth: +6.7%

EBITDA margin: 13.1%

ACCOUNTS AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

YTD SEPTEMBER 30 €m 2020 (1) 2019 Revenue 167.2 156.7 EBITDA 21.9 20.8 EBITDA margin 13.1% 13.3%

Organic growth: +6.7%

YTD organic growth (30/09) as calculated on the new perimeter (outside France) amounts to +8.8%.

(1) non audited figures

ANALYSIS

In cumulative terms at the end of September (YTD), organic growth of the new scope

amounts to +8.8%, and is distributed as follows:

Software: -9.3%

Services: +11.3%

The Software division has declined, mainly due to the postponement of the licenses revenue that had been budgeted for the period, but the decline has slowed down in Q3, especially in the new perimeter outside France (-5.9% in Q3 vs. -9.3% YTD).

The Services division has reacted to the crisis in different ways depending on the country.

Three countries have more especially stood out:

-BeLux, which made up its backlog by the end of June in just one quarter, particularly thanks to the recovery in Tipik's business (+20.6% in Q3 vs. +6.6% YTD),

-The United Kingdom, which has continued to outperform in terms of growth over the quarter (+14.7 % in Q3 vs +17.5 % YTD),

-Switzerland, which has returned to double-digit growth (+13.5% in Q3 vs. +8.9% YTD).

OUTLOOK FOR 2020



Sword Group now expects organic growth of over 8% outside France (versus 12% budgeted) combined with an EBITDA margin of 13% (unchanged from the initial budget).

Sword has 1,900+ IT/Digital & Software



specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.

As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has since 2000 acquired a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.

Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

