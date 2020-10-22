American Kidney Fund Announces Partnership with Tricida to Expand Education of Metabolic Acidosis in Patients with Kidney Disease

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2020 / The American Kidney Fund (AKF) today announced a partnership with Tricida, Inc. to increase the understanding of chronic metabolic acidosis, a common complication of kidney disease that can cause serious effects, such as chronic kidney disease (CKD) progression, muscle atrophy and cardiac issues. Tricida's support will allow AKF to develop and disseminate educational information about metabolic acidosis' role in the progression of CKD.

"Complications of CKD, such as metabolic acidosis, create serious health problems, including patients' kidney disease getting worse," said LaVarne A. Burton, AKF president and CEO. "We are extraordinarily grateful to Tricida for its partnership in working with us to encourage patients to take metabolic acidosis management seriously."

"Tricida is honored to partner with the American Kidney Fund on this critical effort to increase awareness and understanding of metabolic acidosis in those with kidney disease," said Gerrit Klaerner, PhD, Tricida CEO and president. "We estimate that in the US, approximately 3 million patients with CKD have metabolic acidosis, and this initiative aligns with our goal to slow CKD progression by reducing the prevalence and severity of metabolic acidosis in these patients with kidney disease."

Metabolic acidosis is a buildup of acid in the body, which is common in people with kidney disease because their kidneys are not filtering their blood well enough. Patients with kidney disease may have too much acid because their kidneys are not sufficiently removing it or because their body may be producing an excessive amount of acid.

About Us

The American Kidney Fund (AKF) fights kidney disease on all fronts as the nation's leading kidney nonprofit. AKF works on behalf of the 37 million Americans living with kidney disease, and the millions more at risk, with an unmatched scope of programs that support people wherever they are in their fight against kidney disease-from prevention through transplant. With programs that address early detection, disease management, financial assistance, clinical research, innovation and advocacy, no kidney organization impacts more lives than AKF. AKF is one of the nation's top-rated nonprofits, investing 97 cents of every donated dollar in programs, and holds the highest 4-Star rating from Charity Navigator and the Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar.

For more information, please visit KidneyFund.org, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contact:

Melissa Zuckerman

11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300,

Rockville, MD 20852

Work: 202-591-4021

Mobile: 561-714-7091

AKF@jpa.com

KidneyFund.org

SOURCE: American Kidney Fund

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/611773/American-Kidney-Fund-Announces-Partnership-with-Tricida-to-Expand-Education-of-Metabolic-Acidosis-in-Patients-with-Kidney-Disease