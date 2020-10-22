Hauppauge, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2020) - COVAXX, a U.S. company developing a synthetic multitope peptide-based vaccine to fight COVID-19, today announced a global logistics partnership with Maersk, one of the world's largest shipping and integrated logistics providers. The agreement lays out a framework for all transportation and supply chain services that will be needed to deliver COVAXX's vaccine candidate UB-612 around the world, once approved by regulatory authorities. Financial terms of the agreement are not disclosed.

Key Takeaways:

Goal is to bring a much needed COVID-19 vaccine to emerging and developing nations

Agreement establishes integrated logistics to enable efficient worldwide distribution of COVAXX's COVID-19 vaccine

Aim is to distribute up to a billion doses of the COVAXX synthetic vaccine worldwide in 2021

About Maersk. A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated container logistics company, connecting and simplifying trade to help our customers grow and thrive. With a dedicated team of over 80,000, operating in 130 countries we go all the way to enable global trade for a growing world. For more information, visit www.maersk.com.



About COVAXX. The mission of COVAXX is to democratize health and safeguard lives around the world by tackling the global COVID-19 pandemic using cost-effective, scalable and proven science-based solutions. COVAXX is developing a multitope peptide-based vaccine for COVID-19, which has shown promising preclinical safety and efficacy data and is based on a commercially proven, scalable vaccine platform.



COVAXX is a subsidiary of United Biomedical Inc (UBI), founded in 1985 and headquartered in New York. UBI has established a long legacy as a scientific trailblazer creating technological firsts, including the manufacture and commercialization of more than 100 million antibody blood diagnostic tests and 5 billion vaccine doses against infectious diseases in animal health. With exclusive access to UBI's core technology platforms, COVAXX can develop and commercialize high precision antibody tests and a promising COVID-19 vaccine that together would form a unique Differentiating Infected from Vaccinated Individuals (DIVI) system.



For more information, visit www.covaxx.com and follow us on social media (Twitter - @COVAXX, Facebook - @COVAXX, LinkedIn - COVAXX and Instagram - @covaxxvaxxine).

