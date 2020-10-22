The global intraoral scanners market is expected to grow by USD 216.70 million as per Technavio's market research report. The analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market reveals a market slowdown in the first half of 2020. However, the effect will gradually lessen in the coming quarters. In addition, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 12%. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201022005895/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Intraoral Scanners Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Intraoral Scanners Market Analysis Report by End-user (Dental clinics and Hospitals), Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024". https://www.technavio.com/report/intraoral-scanners-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by growth in tourism. In addition, technological advances are anticipated to boost the growth of the intraoral scanners market.

The demand for dental tourism is on the rise globally, especially among the people in developed countries of North America. Individuals with dental conditions travel to countries such as Mexico, Thailand, Turkey, Dubai, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Bali to avail cost-effective and high-quality dental care. This trend in developed regions has increased the need for procuring advanced dental care equipment, such as CBCT, robotic platforms for dentistry, digital X-rays, and dental care microscopes and scanners. All these factors are significantly contributing to the growth of the global intraoral scanners market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Intraoral Scanners Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. operates its business through segments such as Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The company offers 3M True Definition Scanner for digital impression that generates a true replica of the patient's oral anatomy in real-time.

3Shape AS

3Shape AS operates its business through the Products segment. The company offers intraoral scanners under the brand TRIOS.

Align Technology Inc.

Align Technology Inc. operates its business through segments such as Clear Aligner and Scanner. The company offers intraoral scanners under the brand iTero.

Carestream Health Inc.

Carestream Health Inc. operates its business through segments such as Radiography, Non-destructive testing, Contract Manufacturing, and Advanced Materials. The company offers CS 3600 and CS 3700 intraoral scanners that offer good image quality.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. operates its business through segments such as Technologies Equipment and Consumables. The company offers intraoral scanners under the brand Primescan.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Intraoral Scanners Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Dental clinics

Hospitals

Intraoral Scanners Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

APAC

ROW

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Healthcare Include:

Global 3D Dental Scanners Market Global 3D dental scanners market by product (desktop or laboratory 3D dental scanners, intraoral 3D dental scanners, hand-held 3D dental scanners, and CBCT), type (3D dental light scanners and 3D dental laser scanners), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201022005895/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/