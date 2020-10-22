Stella Diagnostics, Inc.: Stella Diagnostics to Present Data on Discovery of Proteomic Chemoresistance Network in Esophageal Cancer Tissue

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2020 / Stella Diagnostics, Inc. (OTC PINK:JMDP), a molecular diagnostics-based organization focused on improving patient management strategies for over 67 million people living with severe esophageal disease, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Joe Abdo will deliver a company presentation (Abstract ID 148) at the 32nd EORTC NCI AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, being held virtually October 24-25, 2020. The data presentation is entitled "Discovery Proteomics Detects Expression Trends Associated with Resistance to the Most Commonly Used Chemotherapies in Esophageal Adenocarcinoma (EAC)" and was accepted after peer-review in the Drug Resistance and Modifiers session.

"Esophageal adenocarcinoma is the deadliest form of cancer relative to incidence in the United States and is also one of the least researched neoplasms despite its increasing prevalence. Strikingly, esophageal adenocarcinoma is the fastest rising cancer in the U.S. with a 600% increase over the past 25 years," explained first author of the abstract, Dr. Sumeet Mittal.

Dr. Mittal is a board-certified general surgeon and Surgical Director of the Esophageal and Foregut Program at Norton Thoracic Institute, St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center. Dr. Mittal is a Clinical Advisor for the Company.

"Our group was intrigued by esophageal cancer's ability to consistently resist combination chemotherapeutics and evade sensitization to drugs like cisplatin, taxanes and anthracyclines," said Dr. Abdo. "Therefore, we designed a molecular dragnet to detect and quantify expression trends in esophageal cancer cells that are associated with chemoresistance. We discovered a network of consistently down-regulated or overexpressed biomarkers that may contribute to broad resistance against common chemotherapies currently used for first-line therapy for EAC."

Dr. Mittal added, "Ultimately, these findings demonstrate a clinical need for actionable molecular diagnostics and new targeted therapy options for EAC patients."

The Company's presentation will be available on demand to registered participants through the conference website.

About Stella Diagnostics

Stella Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics-based organization focused on improving patient management strategies for over 67 million people living with severe esophageal disease. StellaDX's clinical assay will offer physicians insight into the molecular properties of their patients' tissue to determine if the disease is stable, progressing or turning cancerous. Using targeted mass spectrometry proteomics, we believe that informing physicians of the expression patterns playing a role in the pathogenesis of GERD, Barrett's esophagus and esophageal cancer early in the treatment plan may extend or save lives. For more information, please visit (www.stelladx.com).

STELLA DIAGNOSTICS CONTACTS:

Investors and Media Contact:

Stella Diagnostics, Inc.

Email: info@stelldx.com

Phone: 201-381-1474

SOURCE: Stella Diagnostics, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/611798/Stella-Diagnostics-to-Present-Data-on-Discovery-of-Proteomic-Chemoresistance-Network-in-Esophageal-Cancer-Tissue