Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
EILMELDUNG! Mega-Ergebnisse zünden Depot-Rakete! Turnaround eingeläutet! Neuer Kurs-Verdoppler mit Ansage!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QBGM ISIN: US92912L2060 Ticker-Symbol: VX8B 
Tradegate
22.10.20
11:31 Uhr
7,900 Euro
-0,100
-1,25 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VOXELJET AG ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOXELJET AG ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,3008,50022:31
8,2008,60022:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VOXELJET
VOXELJET AG ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VOXELJET AG ADR7,900-1,25 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.