Crescent Property Services Shares Critical Considerations for Office Lease Holders Nearing Their Expiration Date in Dallas

Leaseholders in office buildings have much to consider with the unavoidable new reality of working in an office amidst COVID-19.

ADDISON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2020 / The COVID-19 outbreak of 2020 has changed how we work, creating a new challenge for office building owners and tenants everywhere, and those under lease have the right to ensure their office spaces are meeting their needs during this time. Codina Partners Greenhill and their management team, Crescent Property Services, demonstrate a heightened level of commitment to their customers' health and safety through the implementation of their robust Healthy Building Initiative.



Crescent Property Services worked in tandem with their leaseholders at Greenhill Towers in Addison and 511 E John Carpenter (EJC) in Irving to enact the health plan within and beyond CDC guidelines. Codina Partners Greenhill Senior Advisor, Johnny Winton, believes ownership groups can actively meet customer needs through open communication and continuous safety measures.

"Within weeks of the COVID outbreak, it became clear we were dealing with something this country had not seen in over 100 years. I pulled my Dallas team together and challenged them to research every piece of technology available to capture and kill germs and viruses in our office buildings. It took six weeks of research and analysis to come up with an entire protocol to make our office buildings the safest facilities in Texas for our tenants and their guests," said Winton.

Following the research, the team implemented the healthy building initiative within three months and created the safest facilities in DFW. Now, customers at the Greenhill Towers and 511 EJC are supported by the initiative's "Five Layers of Defense."

As the first layer of defense, the filtration system was redesigned adding MERV 8 filters, to filter outside air intake, and MERV 13 filters that filter all the air circulating inside the building. The double filtration system blocks particles smaller than one micron such as bacteria, insecticide, smoke, most paint pigments, droplet nuclei found in sneezes, bacteria, and virus carriers, which can be spread through the air distribution system. High-powered UV lighting works alongside the MERV 13 technology to provide the second layer of defense and effectively kill 90-100% of viruses, bacteria, and other harmful contaminants.

Codina Partners Greenhill thoughtfully invested in NanoSeptic surfaces as the third layer of defense and installed them on all common space door handles and elevator buttons throughout every building. Powered by light, NanoSeptic surfaces utilize mineral nano-crystals, which create a powerful oxidation reaction. Working 24/7, it is intended to oxidize organic contaminants continually.

Ionic air cleaning technology makes up the fourth layer of defense for Greenhill Towers and 511 EJC. Installations of this system in elevator cabs will work in conjunction with the properties' HVAC system upgrades to kill viruses, bacteria, and other harmful particulates. Additionally, the Healthy Building Initiative includes NanoSeptic spray for disinfecting all remaining surfaces.

Battling the virus on surfaces and in the air, Codina Partners, alongside the management team at Greenhill Towers and 511 EJC, are protecting their customers from every angle. Both properties require everyone working or visiting the buildings to wear a mask. Those walking around inside will also notice automatic hand sanitizing stations conveniently placed in common areas. Regular communication has always been a priority for the Crescent management team, but customers are now updated frequently on COVID-19 initiatives in their weekly newsletter.

According to Winton, it's not a question of whether other buildings should adapt to this new normal. For tenants looking to move their lease to another building, an essential qualification should be the presence of healthy building initiatives. There should be a plan to move forward and evolve with the situation. A strong partnership between management teams and customers is the best way to ensure that leaseholders remain safe and content in their spaces.

About Greenhill Towers

Greenhill Towers and its sister building, 511 E John Carpenter, provides Class A quality office space. Located in Addison, a vibrant city immediately north of Dallas, Greenhill Towers is located less than 1.5 miles from the Dallas North Tollway and is proximal to some of Dallas' premier developments, including the Galleria Dallas, Village on the Parkway, Vitruvian Park, and Addison Circle. It also offers convenient access from both DFW International Airport and Dallas Love Field and the city's premier residential areas of Park Cities, Preston Hollow, Bent Tree, and Glen Abbey Estates. Customers at the Greenhill Towers receive award-winning service that has been recognized ten times with the prestigious National Commercial Real Estate Customer Service Award for Excellence, or the "A-List" Award, from CEL & Associates, Inc. Learn more about our premium amenities and leasing availability at http://www.greenhilltowers.net/.

