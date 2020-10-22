Empress Royalty Corp.: Empress Royalty Private Placement Fully Subscribed

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2020 / Empress Royalty Corp. ("Empress" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its fully subscribed private placement for C$8,000,000 from the sale of common shares. Closing will happen next week, and Empress will issue 32,000,000 common shares at an issue price of $0.25 (the "Offering").

"The demand for this Offering exceeded our expectations and allows Empress to execute on two initial near-term cash producing investments located in Mexico," stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President of Empress. "We are excited to fund these investments and look forward to advancing additional investment opportunities that will create value for our shareholders."

Empress has submitted an application to be listed as an investment issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and the listing is subject to satisfying the Exchange that the Company meets applicable listing requirements and obtaining Exchange approval for the listing.

About Empress Royalty Corp.

Empress Royalty is a new precious metals royalty and streaming company focused on the creation of unique financing solutions for mining companies. Empress has an existing portfolio of 13 gold royalties and is actively focused on finding industry partners with development and production stage projects who require additional non-dilutive capital. The Company has strategic partnerships with Endeavour Financial in London, Terra Capital in Australia and Accendo Banco in Mexico which allow Empress to not only access global investment opportunities but also bring unique mining finance expertise, deal structuring and access to capital markets. Empress is looking forward to continuously creating value for its shareholders through the proven royalty and streaming models.

On behalf of Empress Royalty Corp.

Per: Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President

For further information, please contact Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President, by phone at +1.604.331.2080 or email at info@empressroyalty.com

This news release contains statements about Empress' expectations regarding the Alliance Agreement which are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "believes", "anticipates", "aims to", "plans to" or "intends to" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Although Empress believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include Empress Royalty not being successful in or deciding not to pursue opportunities in the royalties business. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and Empress undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

