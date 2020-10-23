The global physical intellectual property market size is poised to grow by USD 689.33 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The physical intellectual property market is driven by the growing complexity of ICs. Designers and engineers are continuously developing new methodologies and techniques to keep pace with the increasing level of integration and to manage more circuitry within the same size and at the same cost. This is leading to the growing complexity of ICs, wherein several active and passive components are being integrated on a single chip. For instance, for the development of SoC design, predesigned and pre-verified blocks such as IP blocks, IP cores, and virtual components are combined on a single chip. As the ICs continue to shrink in size, their design complexity increases. As a result, IP building blocks are getting bigger and more complex. This is driving the demand for third-party IP blocks incorporated into designs.

Report Highlights:

The major physical intellectual property market growth came from the mobile computing devices segment in 2019, and is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

APAC was the largest physical intellectual property market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the higher concentration of major semiconductor foundries, fabless semiconductor companies, and consumer electronic device manufacturers.

The global physical intellectual property market is concentrated. Arm Ltd., Cadence Design Systems Inc., CEVA Inc., Imagination Technologies Ltd., Lattice Semiconductor Corp., Rambus Inc., and Synopsys Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this physical intellectual property market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global physical intellectual property market 2020-2024 is expected to have positive growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Rising Adoption of In-vehicle Networks by the Consumers will be a Key Market Trend

The rising adoption of in-vehicle networks by the consumers is one of the key trends driving the market growth. The exponential increase in the deployment of advanced electronics such as actuators, microcontrollers, and sensors to enable in-vehicle communication is driving the growth of automotive communication protocols. Consumers are demanding smart features in automotive vehicles for convenience, entertainment, and safety. This increasing consumer demand for higher bandwidth applications and an exponential increase in the number of electronic control modules in vehicles is expected to increase the number of nodes connected by serial bus protocols. Moreover, the increasing government mandates on better passenger safety will further augment the growth of the global IP market during the forecast period.

Physical Intellectual Property Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist physical intellectual property market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the physical intellectual property market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the physical intellectual property market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of physical intellectual property market vendors

