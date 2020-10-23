SurfCT, Simour Design, And AmSpa (American Medical Spa Association) Join Forces To Unleash A Powerful Webinar Series- DAS: Design, Aesthetics, Systems A Game Changer All Med Spa Owners Should Watch

NEW YORK, NY AND BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2020 / SurfCT, a healthcare-focused IT company that connects your vision, technology and treatment philosophies to elevate your brand and life, recently had a Medical Spa focused Webinar: How To Design A World-Class Technologically Advanced Medical Spa with Simour Design, a medical interior design firm for the American Medical Spa Association, also known as AmSpa(Watch a Replay).

The relationship comes at a crucial time for medical professionals in the private practice space as business owners look to strengthen business procedures and maintain agility while elevating healthcare services in the time of social distancing. Combining SurfCT's IT systems integration, technology and practice automation expertise, with implementation of Simour Designs' medical practice space planning and design elements, will provide medical spa business owners with a convenient, personalized, and efficient workflow design that brings significant competitive advantages to doctors and owners alike. The powerful combination of SurfCT and Simour Design, known as DAS: Design Aesthetic Systems, will help connect Med Spas with their customers (future new patients) and serve as the complete solution that elevates the experience as a major advantage amidst the uncertainties business owners are facing today.

"Everything Is Connected with SurfCT and we are excited to be connected with Simour Design and Am Spa in a way that will transform private practices.Simour Design's medical office planning and design is so advanced and innovative that it quickly and easily elevates our clients to an entirely new level of success, almost overnight. We couldn't be more excited about our alignment and relationship with Simour Design" said CEO of SurfCT, Paul Vigario

"When I first encountered SurfCT, I knew that it was a work of brilliance. Paul's passion for innovation and beautiful, functional medical practices, made our firms a perfect match. The opportunity to collaborate became so frequent because the value that they bring is so immense. Joining forces in this presentation is the fruit of that alignment and we're proud to share it," said founder and CEO, Mitra Silva.

The SurfCT and Simour Design relationship will give medical practices and med spas unprecedented premium office design platforms, smart practice technology integration, and practice automation, which by being connected, will allow for increased practice growth. DAS is an exciting option that all Med Spa Owners and Doctors should explore.

About SurfCT

SurfCT, is a full-range healthcare-focused IT company that connects your vision, technology and treatment philosophies to elevate your brand and life.

SurfCT.com specializes in network integration and digital workflow of dental and medical offices at the highest level. The company, which has several offices throughout the US, provides unbiased IT consulting to thousands of dental and medical offices across the globe and works with its partners to provide seamless integration of systems designed around their individual goals and vision. SurfCT.com is at the forefront of dental and medical technology and understands the fully connected version of what healthcare offices in the future and present should look like. They are experts in system design, practice automation, 3D printing, digital workflow, imaging, cloud technology, software, ergonomics, integration, system process, front office systems, clinical treatment systems, mobile connectivity, hardware, and offer ongoing world-class technical support. They have been featured in Forbes and Yahoo, and have been recognized by Top Professional and Top Doctors as the leading provider of healthcare IT services and IT systems. To learn more visit www.SurfCT.com or on Instagram @SurfCTcom

About Simour Design

Simour Design is a medical interior design firm with a mission to transform medical spaces through interior design. The firm operates at a national level, primarily based in Beverly Hills. With designers and architects trained from all over the world, they bring an eye for detail and care in every design. Simour Design starts with the WHY - your vision and mission. By working from the inside out, the message of your branding and way of your service become clear through design. As experts in space planning, detailed interior drawings, budget breakdowns and cost evaluations, as well as 360º 3D Renderings including Virtual Reality, Simour ensures you will have clarity first throughout the journey of construction to the end result of your grand opening. Simour Design designs healing spaces that serve as a tangible reminder of your noble purpose. Mitra Silva has been featured on Ariana Huffington's Thrive Global. To connect, visit SimourDesign.com

