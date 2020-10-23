Comprehensive Myopia and Dry Eye Management Tool Captures 1st Place in Material/Equipment Category

Topcon Healthcare, a leading provider of medical devices and software solutions for the global eye care community, announced today that its MYAH myopia and dry eye management device has won the 2020 Silmo D'Or Award in the Material/Equipment category.

The Silmo D'Or Awards are presented each year to recognize creativity in optical product design, innovation and technology. This year marked the 27th annual awards ceremony, which was held virtually and live streamed online on Saturday, October 3rd. The award committee was proud to recognize forward-thinking companies who have continued to launch products and propel the industry forward despite the global pandemic.

MYAH came out on top in the Material/Equipment category and was recognized for its versatility, innovation and ease of use. The all-in-one MYAH provides all the critical instrumentation needed to support myopia management while also offering an evolving platform to add or grow dry eye management.

MYAH incorporates corneal topography including keratoconus screening and pupillometry, contact lens fitting, axial length measurements, progression reports for analyzing treatment efficacy, and a comprehensive suite of dry eye assessment features. The instrument is compact, easy to operate, and offers rapid capture to ensure patient satisfaction.

"We are honored to receive this award and for the recognition of innovation it implies. MYAH is ideally suited to combat the global crisis of both myopia and dry eye diseases. Its compact and multi-modal versatility demonstrate Topcon Healthcare's continued commitment to eye care. With MYAH, our doctors can easily build a myopia service within their practice, educate patients on the implications of myopia and dry eye disease, and manage their patients' conditions, while growing their medical practice," states John Trefethen, Global VP of Product Design and Marketing at Topcon Healthcare.

About Topcon Healthcare

Topcon Healthcare sees eye health differently. Our vision is to empower providers with smart and efficient technologies for enhanced patient care. Keeping pace with the ever- changing landscape of the healthcare industry, we offer the latest integrated solutions including advanced multimodal imaging, vendor-neutral data management and ground- breaking remote diagnostic technology.

A globally oriented business, Topcon is focused on developing solutions towards solving societal challenges in the mega-domains of healthcare, agriculture, and infrastructure. In healthcare, these challenges include increasing eye disease, rising medical costs, access to healthcare and physician shortages. By investing in value- driven innovations, Topcon works to enable people to enjoy good health and a high quality of life.

