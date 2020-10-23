Test Already Landed The Team a Place in XPRIZE Rapid COVID Testing Semi-finals

Genesprint Group Ltd, a Hong Kong based testing company founded by Paul Tam, Dr. Sherman Fung, Dr. Chi C. Wong, and Infrawear, LLC, the distributor for Genesprint Group's COVID-19 tests, are now releasing a COVID-19 Rapid Antigen (AG) throat and mouth swab test on the European market. The test will be distributed by Infrawear to labs and pharmacies in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany and elsewhere in the EU. It was also just announced that Genesprint and Infrawear just made it to the semi-finals for the $5 Million XPRIZE Rapid COVID Testing competition. The test has been CE marked to the IVD Directive (98/79/EC).

Genesprint Group Ltd has been developing research and manufacturing diagnostic kits for various infectious diseases for more than three years. The virology team has 50 years of combined rapid test development experience. It has been working on COVID-19 tests since the virus first appeared.

Genesprint developed a rapid COVID-19 Antigen (AG) throat and mouth test kit that solves a great many of the key challenges and demands for rapid COVID-19 testing by delivering on the following:

Mouth throat swab unique swab for use in mouth and throat does not require invasive and painful nasal swab procedure

Eight (8) minute results

99.99 percent specificity

No lab required does not require laboratory processing thereby eliminating cost, complication, and delay

Lateral assay for near-instant results test cassette included with swab for mass testing and streamlined processing

The test offers convenience, speedy delivery of results and comes with a unit price of 8-13 Euro. MOQ is 500 units. Genesprint Group is able to produce 10 million test kits per week. A proprietary patented nucleic acid swab is part of what makes the test so effective.

The test presented in this press release is not available for sale within the United States. It is available in other geographies where it has been approved for sale, among which is now the European Union.

"These are extraordinary times and they call for the entire medical community to mobilize and help deploy all resources we have available to help our communities face the COVID-19 outbreak. It has been our mission to help distribute reliable and affordable diagnostics tests so it made complete sense for us to partner up with Genesprint and enter the XPRIZE Rapid COVID Testing competition. We are proud that we have already made it to the semi-finals, and we are excited to roll out tests throughout the European Union," says Rachael McCrary, President at Infrawear.

XPRIZE Rapid COVID Testing

Society's most vulnerable populations have been heavily affected by COVID-19 with tests being inaccessible, too expensive or too slow. Communities have been forced to shut down and economies have received a heavy blow. Launched on July 28, 2020, XPRIZE RAPID COVID Testing is a $5 million, 6-month competition that aims to increase COVID-19 testing capabilities dramatically so people can return safely to everyday activities as soon as possible.

A total of 219 teams, among them the Infrawear Genesprint Group team, have moved on to the semi-finals after being assigned a "pass" by XPRIZE judges. Semi-finalist teams will be sent a blinded Proficiency Test Kit and be required to accurately identify which samples contain COVID-19. Teams will have one week to submit their results to the XPRIZE Data Collaborative, where their results will be scored on specificity, sensitivity, and limits of detection.

A $1-million prize will be awarded to each of the top five teams that develop frequent, fast, cheap and easy COVID-19 screening solutions.

About Infrawear, LLC

Infrawear, LLC is the go-to resource for medical professionals, hospitals and first responders for critical PPE and COVID-19 testing and antibody kits. We have a passion for innovation and an established track record for getting things done quickly and efficiently. As a registered Class 2 medical device importer, the company leverages its deep operational supply chain experience to source and import critical PPE and supplies such as N95 masks, gowns and testing swabs. As the worldwide distributor and partner for Genesprint Group Ltd we provide access to their sought after rapid COVID-19 tests, including its proprietary PCR Swab Test for COVID-19. Infrawear's brand, RxBra, is a medically effective bra sold to plastic surgeons. Our company is recommended by the American Hospital Association and is well-known for providing ease of access to high-demand supplies, putting them in the hands of those in need for today's ever and rapidly-evolving medical demands. Infrawear LLC is a US-based company headquartered in Los Angeles, with offices in New York and Ohio. Learn more by visiting: Infrawear.com.

About Genesprint Group Ltd

Genesprint Group Ltd is a Hong Kong based testing company founded by Paul Tam, Dr. Sherman Fung, Dr. Chi C. Wong. They have been developing research and manufacturing for on-site antibody diagnostic kits for various infectious diseases for more than three years. Recently, the company launched rapid tests for COVID-19, which can deliver results within minutes and provide mass screening to the general population.

